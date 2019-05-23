Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rainy forecast postpones Iowa-Nebraska game at B10 tourney

May 23, 2019 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Iowa-Nebraska game at the Big Ten Tournament has been postponed until Friday morning because of inclement weather in the Omaha, Nebraska, area on Thursday night.

The Ohio State-Maryland game Thursday was delayed 95 minutes because of a thunderstorm, and more rain was expected late at night.

The loser between eighth-seeded Iowa and No. 5 seed Nebraska will play an elimination game against Minnesota on Friday night. The winner would advance to a game Saturday against an opponent to be determined.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.