Rangers 2, Mariners 1

May 22, 2019 4:45 pm
 
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger rf-cf 4 0 1 0 Choo lf 3 0 1 0
Vglbach dh 3 0 0 0 DShelds pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Encrnco 1b 4 0 0 0 Da.Sntn cf-lf 4 0 1 0
Narvaez c 1 0 1 0 Pence dh 4 2 2 1
T.Mrphy ph-c 3 0 1 0 Mazara rf 3 0 1 1
Bruce lf-rf 4 1 2 0 Frsythe ss 3 0 1 0
J.Crwfr ss 3 0 1 1 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
D.Moore 3b 4 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 1 0
Long 2b 4 0 1 0 Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0
M.Smith cf 2 0 0 0 Knr-Flf c 3 0 1 0
Do.Sntn ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 28 2 8 2
Seattle 000 000 100—1
Texas 100 001 00x—2

E_Encarnacion (2), Bruce (4). DP_Seattle 5, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 4. 2B_Bruce (8), Long (1), Mazara (11). HR_Pence (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales L,5-4 7 7 2 1 1 3
Biddle 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Bass 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Chavez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Sampson W,2-3 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 5
Jurado 1 1 0 0 1 2
Kelley S,4-5 1 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_by Gonzales (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:27. A_22,400 (49,115).

