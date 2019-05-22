Listen Live Sports

Rangers 2, Mariners 1

May 22, 2019 4:45 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .232
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .258
Encarnacion 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Narvaez c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .307
a-Murphy ph-c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Bruce lf-rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .192
Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .244
Moore 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212
Long 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .125
Smith cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .169
b-Do.Santana ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Totals 33 1 7 1 2 9
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .297
1-DeShields pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Da.Santana cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .314
Pence dh 4 2 2 1 0 0 .312
Mazara rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .262
Forsythe ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .308
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .162
Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .209
Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .217
Totals 28 2 8 2 1 4
Seattle 000 000 100—1 7 2
Texas 100 001 00x—2 8 0

a-singled for Narvaez in the 4th. b-struck out for Smith in the 8th.

1-ran for Choo in the 8th.

E_Encarnacion (2), Bruce (4). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 4. 2B_Bruce (8), Long (1), Mazara (11). HR_Pence (10), off Gonzales. RBIs_Crawford (3), Pence (31), Mazara (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Encarnacion, Long, Smith); Texas 2 (Forsythe, Kiner-Falefa). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Texas 1 for 5.

LIDP_Pence. GIDP_Moore, Choo, Da.Santana, Odor.

DP_Seattle 5 (Crawford, Long, Encarnacion), (Moore, Long), (Long, Crawford, Encarnacion), (Encarnacion, Crawford), (Bass, Encarnacion); Texas 1 (Odor, Guzman).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, L, 5-4 7 7 2 1 1 3 81 3.41
Biddle 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.25
Bass 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chavez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 27 4.91
Sampson, W, 2-3 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 5 76 4.44
Jurado 1 1 0 0 1 2 26 2.08
Kelley, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 1.69

Inherited runners-scored_Bass 1-0, Sampson 1-0. HBP_Gonzales (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:27. A_22,400 (49,115).

