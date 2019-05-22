Rangers 2, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Narvaez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|a-Murphy ph-c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Bruce lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Moore 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Long 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Smith cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|b-Do.Santana ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|2
|9
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|1-DeShields pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Da.Santana cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Pence dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.312
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Forsythe ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Guzman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|28
|2
|8
|2
|1
|4
|Seattle
|000
|000
|100—1
|7
|2
|Texas
|100
|001
|00x—2
|8
|0
a-singled for Narvaez in the 4th. b-struck out for Smith in the 8th.
1-ran for Choo in the 8th.
E_Encarnacion (2), Bruce (4). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 4. 2B_Bruce (8), Long (1), Mazara (11). HR_Pence (10), off Gonzales. RBIs_Crawford (3), Pence (31), Mazara (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Encarnacion, Long, Smith); Texas 2 (Forsythe, Kiner-Falefa). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Texas 1 for 5.
LIDP_Pence. GIDP_Moore, Choo, Da.Santana, Odor.
DP_Seattle 5 (Crawford, Long, Encarnacion), (Moore, Long), (Long, Crawford, Encarnacion), (Encarnacion, Crawford), (Bass, Encarnacion); Texas 1 (Odor, Guzman).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 5-4
|7
|7
|2
|1
|1
|3
|81
|3.41
|Biddle
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.25
|Bass
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chavez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|4.91
|Sampson, W, 2-3
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|76
|4.44
|Jurado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|2.08
|Kelley, S, 4-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|1.69
Inherited runners-scored_Bass 1-0, Sampson 1-0. HBP_Gonzales (Choo).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:27. A_22,400 (49,115).
