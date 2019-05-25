Listen Live Sports

Rangers 4, Angels 3

May 25, 2019 1:38 am
 
Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo lf 5 2 2 1 Fltcher lf 4 0 1 0
DShelds cf 0 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 0 1 0
Frsythe ss 3 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0
Mazara rf 5 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0
Pence dh 5 1 2 2 Lucroy c 4 1 2 1
Gallo cf-lf 4 0 0 0 L Stlla 3b 4 1 1 0
A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 1 1 Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Cozart ss 2 0 0 0
Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 K.Clhun ph 1 0 0 0
Knr-Flf c 4 0 2 0 Goodwin rf 4 1 2 2
Totals 35 4 7 4 Totals 33 3 7 3
Texas 100 001 200—4
Los Angeles 030 000 000—3

E_Trout (1), Cozart (3). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Pence (8), A.Cabrera (6), Kiner-Falefa (6), Trout (12). HR_Choo (8), Lucroy (7), Goodwin (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Smyly W,1-3 6 5 3 3 4 4
Chavez H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1
Martin H,7 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kelley S,5-6 1 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Canning 5 3 1 1 2 5
Anderson H,4 1 2 1 1 1 3
Bedrosian L,1-3 BS,1 1 1 2 1 1 1
Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 1
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Canning (Forsythe). WP_Smyly, Canning, Bedrosian, Kelley.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:13. A_43,806 (45,050).

