Rangers 4, Angels 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|DeShields cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Forsythe ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Mazara rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Pence dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.316
|Gallo cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.221
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.158
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Kiner-Falefa c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|4
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|La Stella 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Cozart ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.120
|a-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Goodwin rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.302
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|5
|6
|Texas
|100
|001
|200—4
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|030
|000
|000—3
|7
|2
a-flied out for Cozart in the 9th.
E_Trout (1), Cozart (3). LOB_Texas 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Pence (8), Cabrera (6), Kiner-Falefa (6), Trout (12). HR_Choo (8), off Canning; Lucroy (7), off Smyly; Goodwin (6), off Smyly. RBIs_Choo (20), Pence 2 (33), Cabrera (27), Lucroy (22), Goodwin 2 (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Choo, Mazara, Gallo, Cabrera, Kiner-Falefa 2); Los Angeles 3 (Trout, Lucroy 2). RISP_Texas 2 for 15; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Mazara. GIDP_La Stella.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Forsythe, Guzman).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, W, 1-3
|6
|5
|3
|3
|4
|4
|93
|6.15
|Chavez, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.72
|Martin, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.43
|Kelley, S, 5-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.59
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|95
|3.42
|Anderson, H, 4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|27
|4.15
|Bedrosian, L, 1-3, BS, 1-1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|25
|3.13
|Buttrey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.44
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.27
HBP_Canning (Forsythe). WP_Smyly, Canning, Bedrosian, Kelley.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_3:13. A_43,806 (45,050).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.