Rangers 4, Angels 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .300 DeShields cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Forsythe ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .300 Mazara rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Pence dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .316 Gallo cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285 Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .221 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .158 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200 Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .230 Totals 35 4 7 4 4 11

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .299 Trout cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .288 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .236 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232 Lucroy c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273 La Stella 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .174 Cozart ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .120 a-Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Goodwin rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .302 Totals 33 3 7 3 5 6

Texas 100 001 200—4 7 0 Los Angeles 030 000 000—3 7 2

a-flied out for Cozart in the 9th.

E_Trout (1), Cozart (3). LOB_Texas 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Pence (8), Cabrera (6), Kiner-Falefa (6), Trout (12). HR_Choo (8), off Canning; Lucroy (7), off Smyly; Goodwin (6), off Smyly. RBIs_Choo (20), Pence 2 (33), Cabrera (27), Lucroy (22), Goodwin 2 (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Choo, Mazara, Gallo, Cabrera, Kiner-Falefa 2); Los Angeles 3 (Trout, Lucroy 2). RISP_Texas 2 for 15; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Mazara. GIDP_La Stella.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Forsythe, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly, W, 1-3 6 5 3 3 4 4 93 6.15 Chavez, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.72 Martin, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.43 Kelley, S, 5-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.59 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Canning 5 3 1 1 2 5 95 3.42 Anderson, H, 4 1 2 1 1 1 3 27 4.15 Bedrosian, L, 1-3, BS, 1-1 1 1 2 1 1 1 25 3.13 Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 1.44 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.27

HBP_Canning (Forsythe). WP_Smyly, Canning, Bedrosian, Kelley.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:13. A_43,806 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.