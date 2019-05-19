Listen Live Sports

Rangers 5, Cardinals 4, 10 innings,

May 19, 2019 7:03 pm
 
< a min read
St. Louis Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bader cf 4 2 2 0 Choo lf 4 1 2 1
Gldschm 1b 3 1 0 0 Frsythe ss 4 1 1 0
DeJong ss 4 0 1 3 Mazara rf 4 0 0 1
Ozuna lf 4 0 2 0 Pence dh 4 0 1 1
J.Mrtin dh 5 0 0 0 Gallo cf 3 0 1 0
Molina c 4 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 0 0
De.Fwlr rf 4 1 1 1 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0
Gyorko 3b 3 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0
M.Crpnt ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Da.Sntn ph-1b 1 2 1 1
Munoz 2b 3 0 1 0 Mathis c 3 0 1 0
Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 W.Clhun ph 1 0 1 1
Totals 36 4 7 4 Totals 34 5 9 5
St. Louis 200 000 001 1—4
Texas 100 100 010 2—5

E_Forsythe (4). DP_St. Louis 3, Texas 1. LOB_St. Louis 8, Texas 5. 2B_Bader 2 (4), DeJong (17), Ozuna (9), Choo (12), Pence (7). HR_De.Fowler (3), Choo (7), Da.Santana (4). SB_DeJong (4), Molina (3). SF_DeJong (1), Mazara (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Flaherty 6 4 2 2 2 5
Miller 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Hicks L,1-2 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1
Martinez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Texas
Smyly 4 3 2 2 4 4
Leclerc 2 0 0 0 0 5
Chavez 2 1 0 0 1 1
Martin BS,1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Gomez W,1-0 1 2 1 1 0 0

Jor.Hicks pitched to 3 batters in the 10th

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:41. A_32,112 (49,115).

