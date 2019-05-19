Listen Live Sports

...

Rangers 5, Cardinals 4

May 19, 2019 7:03 pm
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bader cf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .259
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .254
DeJong ss 4 0 1 3 0 1 .320
Ozuna lf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .233
J.Martinez dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .319
Molina c 4 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Fowler rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .273
Gyorko 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .179
b-Carpenter ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Munoz 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .371
Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Totals 36 4 7 4 5 11
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .293
Forsythe ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .318
Mazara rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .243
Pence dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .299
Gallo cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .277
Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .167
Guzman 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211
a-Santana ph-1b 1 2 1 1 1 0 .316
Mathis c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .160
c-Calhoun ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .476
Totals 34 5 9 5 4 8
St. Louis 200 000 001 1—4 7 0
Texas 100 100 010 2—5 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Guzman in the 8th. b-struck out for Gyorko in the 9th. c-singled for Mathis in the 10th.

E_Forsythe (4). LOB_St. Louis 8, Texas 5. 2B_Bader 2 (4), DeJong (17), Ozuna (9), Choo (12), Pence (7). HR_Fowler (3), off Martin; Choo (7), off Flaherty; Santana (4), off Miller. RBIs_DeJong 3 (26), Fowler (12), Choo (18), Mazara (23), Pence (28), Santana (12), Calhoun (7). SB_DeJong (4), Molina (3). SF_DeJong, Mazara.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (J.Martinez, Molina 2, Fowler 2); Texas 2 (Pence, Cabrera). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 7; Texas 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Goldschmidt, Forsythe. LIDP_Choo. GIDP_DeJong, Cabrera, Odor.

DP_St. Louis 3 (Flaherty, DeJong, Goldschmidt), (Goldschmidt), (Wong, Goldschmidt); Texas 1 (Forsythe, Odor, Guzman).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty 6 4 2 2 2 5 87 4.19
Miller 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 25 4.86
Hicks, L, 1-2 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 39 2.81
C.Martinez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 0.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly 4 3 2 2 4 4 93 6.51
Leclerc 2 0 0 0 0 5 24 5.30
Chavez 2 1 0 0 1 1 33 5.25
Martin, BS, 1-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 3.44
Gomez, W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 8.22

Hicks pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_C.Martinez 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:41. A_32,112 (49,115).

