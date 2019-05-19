Rangers 5, Cardinals 4

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bader cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.254
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.320
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|J.Martinez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.319
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Fowler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Gyorko 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|b-Carpenter ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Munoz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.371
|Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|36
|4
|7
|4
|5
|11
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.293
|Forsythe ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Pence dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Gallo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Guzman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|a-Santana ph-1b
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.316
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|c-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.476
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|4
|8
|St. Louis
|200
|000
|001
|1—4
|7
|0
|Texas
|100
|100
|010
|2—5
|9
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-homered for Guzman in the 8th. b-struck out for Gyorko in the 9th. c-singled for Mathis in the 10th.
E_Forsythe (4). LOB_St. Louis 8, Texas 5. 2B_Bader 2 (4), DeJong (17), Ozuna (9), Choo (12), Pence (7). HR_Fowler (3), off Martin; Choo (7), off Flaherty; Santana (4), off Miller. RBIs_DeJong 3 (26), Fowler (12), Choo (18), Mazara (23), Pence (28), Santana (12), Calhoun (7). SB_DeJong (4), Molina (3). SF_DeJong, Mazara.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (J.Martinez, Molina 2, Fowler 2); Texas 2 (Pence, Cabrera). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 7; Texas 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Goldschmidt, Forsythe. LIDP_Choo. GIDP_DeJong, Cabrera, Odor.
DP_St. Louis 3 (Flaherty, DeJong, Goldschmidt), (Goldschmidt), (Wong, Goldschmidt); Texas 1 (Forsythe, Odor, Guzman).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|87
|4.19
|Miller
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|4.86
|Hicks, L, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|39
|2.81
|C.Martinez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|0.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|4
|3
|2
|2
|4
|4
|93
|6.51
|Leclerc
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|24
|5.30
|Chavez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|5.25
|Martin, BS, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|3.44
|Gomez, W, 1-0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|8.22
Hicks pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.
Inherited runners-scored_C.Martinez 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:41. A_32,112 (49,115).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.