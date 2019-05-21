Rangers 5, Mariners 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Do.Santana lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.301
|Bruce rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.183
|Beckham 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Long 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|1
|12
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Forsythe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Calhoun lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.435
|Da.Santana cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Pence dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Mazara rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Gallo cf-lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.293
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.165
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|5
|9
|Seattle
|000
|000
|201—3
|6
|0
|Texas
|010
|101
|02x—5
|8
|0
LOB_Seattle 3, Texas 8. 2B_Mazara 2 (10), Gallo (11), Guzman (6), Mathis (2). HR_Narvaez (8), off Kelley; Gallo (15), off Elias. RBIs_Narvaez 2 (20), Bruce (26), Mazara (24), Gallo 2 (35), Cabrera (26), Guzman (11). SB_Mazara (1), Odor (4). SF_Bruce, Cabrera.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Crawford); Texas 7 (Forsythe 2, Pence 2, Odor 2, Mathis). RISP_Seattle 1 for 3; Texas 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Cabrera 2, Da.Santana. GIDP_Bruce.
DP_Texas 1 (Forsythe, Cabrera, Guzman).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Milone, L, 0-1
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|89
|3.60
|Adams
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|5.40
|Brennan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.05
|Elias
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|3.70
|Sadzeck
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|2.37
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 6-3
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|11
|120
|4.67
|Leclerc, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.03
|Kelley, S, 3-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Sadzeck 1-0. WP_Lynn, Sadzeck.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:56. A_19,157 (49,115).
