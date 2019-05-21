Rangers 5, Mariners 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .232 Do.Santana lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Vogelbach dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .264 Encarnacion 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .260 Narvaez c 4 1 3 2 0 0 .301 Bruce rf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .183 Beckham 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .259 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .238 Long 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .083 Totals 31 3 6 3 1 12

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Forsythe ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .307 Calhoun lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .435 Da.Santana cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .317 Pence dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .305 Mazara rf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .261 Gallo cf-lf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .293 Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .216 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .165 Guzman 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .215 Mathis c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .167 Totals 31 5 8 5 5 9

Seattle 000 000 201—3 6 0 Texas 010 101 02x—5 8 0

LOB_Seattle 3, Texas 8. 2B_Mazara 2 (10), Gallo (11), Guzman (6), Mathis (2). HR_Narvaez (8), off Kelley; Gallo (15), off Elias. RBIs_Narvaez 2 (20), Bruce (26), Mazara (24), Gallo 2 (35), Cabrera (26), Guzman (11). SB_Mazara (1), Odor (4). SF_Bruce, Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Crawford); Texas 7 (Forsythe 2, Pence 2, Odor 2, Mathis). RISP_Seattle 1 for 3; Texas 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Cabrera 2, Da.Santana. GIDP_Bruce.

DP_Texas 1 (Forsythe, Cabrera, Guzman).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Milone, L, 0-1 5 3 2 2 1 6 89 3.60 Adams 1 2 1 1 1 1 20 5.40 Brennan 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 2.05 Elias 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 17 3.70 Sadzeck 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 2.37 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, W, 6-3 7 5 2 2 1 11 120 4.67 Leclerc, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.03 Kelley, S, 3-4 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Sadzeck 1-0. WP_Lynn, Sadzeck.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:56. A_19,157 (49,115).

