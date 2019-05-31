Rangers 6, Royals 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Merrifield rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Cuthbert 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Pence lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Gallo cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.272
|Forsythe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Santana 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|6
|3
|8
|Kansas City
|010
|010
|000—2
|7
|0
|Texas
|000
|006
|00x—6
|6
|0
LOB_Kansas City 7, Texas 2. 3B_Merrifield (7), Gordon (0). HR_Cuthbert (1), off Jurado; Gallo (16), off Duffy. RBIs_Gordon (37), Cuthbert (1), Andrus (26), Mazara (28), Gallo 4 (39). SB_Mondesi 2 (20).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Lopez, Soler, Cuthbert 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 9; Texas 3 for 3.
GIDP_Merrifield, Mazara.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Duffy, Mondesi, O’Hearn); Texas 1 (Santana, Andrus, Forsythe).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy, L, 3-2
|5
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|6
|93
|4.05
|Boxberger
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|5.57
|McCarthy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|8.31
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jurado, W, 2-2
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|6
|101
|2.43
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.98
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.22
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.29
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:36. A_31,183 (49,115).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.