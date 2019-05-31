Listen Live Sports

Rangers 6, Royals 2

May 31, 2019 11:22 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Merrifield rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .297
Mondesi ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .288
Gordon lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .283
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Cuthbert 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .207
Hamilton cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Totals 33 2 7 2 3 7
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .298
Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .309
Pence lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .295
Mazara rf 3 1 0 1 1 0 .267
Gallo cf 4 1 1 4 0 2 .272
Forsythe 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Cabrera 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .224
Santana 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .291
Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Totals 29 6 6 6 3 8
Kansas City 010 010 000—2 7 0
Texas 000 006 00x—6 6 0

LOB_Kansas City 7, Texas 2. 3B_Merrifield (7), Gordon (1). HR_Cuthbert (1), off Jurado; Gallo (16), off Duffy. RBIs_Gordon (38), Cuthbert (1), Andrus (26), Mazara (28), Gallo 4 (39). SB_Mondesi 2 (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Lopez, Soler, Cuthbert 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 9; Texas 3 for 3.

GIDP_Merrifield, Mazara.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Duffy, Mondesi, O’Hearn); Texas 1 (Santana, Andrus, Forsythe).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy, L, 3-2 5 1-3 6 6 6 2 6 93 4.05
Boxberger 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 5.57
McCarthy 2 0 0 0 0 0 24 8.31
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jurado, W, 2-2 6 5 2 2 3 6 101 2.43
Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.98
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.22
Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.29

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:36. A_31,183 (49,115).

