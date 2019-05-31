Rangers 6, Royals 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Merrifield rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .297 Mondesi ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .288 Gordon lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .283 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Cuthbert 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .207 Hamilton cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Totals 33 2 7 2 3 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .298 Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .309 Pence lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .295 Mazara rf 3 1 0 1 1 0 .267 Gallo cf 4 1 1 4 0 2 .272 Forsythe 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Cabrera 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .224 Santana 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .291 Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Totals 29 6 6 6 3 8

Kansas City 010 010 000—2 7 0 Texas 000 006 00x—6 6 0

LOB_Kansas City 7, Texas 2. 3B_Merrifield (7), Gordon (1). HR_Cuthbert (1), off Jurado; Gallo (16), off Duffy. RBIs_Gordon (38), Cuthbert (1), Andrus (26), Mazara (28), Gallo 4 (39). SB_Mondesi 2 (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Lopez, Soler, Cuthbert 2). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 9; Texas 3 for 3.

GIDP_Merrifield, Mazara.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Duffy, Mondesi, O’Hearn); Texas 1 (Santana, Andrus, Forsythe).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy, L, 3-2 5 1-3 6 6 6 2 6 93 4.05 Boxberger 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 5.57 McCarthy 2 0 0 0 0 0 24 8.31 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jurado, W, 2-2 6 5 2 2 3 6 101 2.43 Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.98 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.22 Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.29

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:36. A_31,183 (49,115).

