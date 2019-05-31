Listen Live Sports

Rangers 6, Royals 2

May 31, 2019 11:31 pm
 
Kansas City Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
N.Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0 Choo dh 4 1 1 0
Mrrfeld rf 4 0 2 0 Andrus ss 4 1 1 1
Mondesi ss 3 1 1 0 Pence lf 4 1 2 0
A.Grdon lf 3 0 1 1 Mazara rf 3 1 0 1
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 Gallo cf 4 1 1 4
Cthbert 3b 4 1 1 1 Frsythe 1b 3 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 2 0 0 0
Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 Da.Sntn 2b 2 1 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 4 0 1 0 Knr-Flf c 3 0 1 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 29 6 6 6
Kansas City 010 010 000—2
Texas 000 006 00x—6

DP_Kansas City 1, Texas 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Texas 2. 3B_Merrifield (7), A.Gordon (1). HR_Cuthbert (1), Gallo (16). SB_Mondesi 2 (20).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Duffy L,3-2 5 1-3 6 6 6 2 6
Boxberger 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
McCarthy 2 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Jurado W,2-2 6 5 2 2 3 6
Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:36. A_31,183 (49,115).

