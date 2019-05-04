Listen Live Sports

...

Rangers 8, Blue Jays 5

May 4, 2019 11:24 pm
 
< a min read
Toronto Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard 2b 3 2 1 2 Choo lf 4 0 0 0
Galvis ss 5 0 1 1 DShelds pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Smoak dh 2 1 0 1 Andrus ss 5 0 1 1
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 1 1 1
Grrr Jr 3b 3 0 1 1 Pence dh 2 1 1 0
Tellez 1b 4 0 2 0 Gallo cf-lf 3 2 1 0
McKnney lf 4 1 2 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
D.Jnsen c 4 0 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 2 2 0 0
Brito rf 4 1 1 0 Frsythe 1b 3 1 2 2
Knr-Flf c 4 1 1 4
Totals 32 5 9 5 Totals 31 8 7 8
Toronto 101 300 000—5
Texas 143 000 00x—8

E_Brito (2). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Toronto 6, Texas 6. 2B_Galvis (6). 3B_Sogard (1), Kiner-Falefa (1). HR_Mazara (6). SB_Gallo (1). SF_Smoak (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Pannone L,1-3 2 1-3 5 7 7 3 1
Law 1 2-3 1 1 0 2 1
Gaviglio 2 0 0 0 0 2
Luciano 2 1 0 0 2 3
Texas
Lynn W,4-2 6 8 5 5 5 3
Leclerc H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Martin H,6 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kelley S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Lynn 2.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:59. A_31,787 (49,115).

