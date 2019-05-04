Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 8, Blue Jays 5

May 4, 2019 11:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 2b 3 2 1 2 2 0 .377
Galvis ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .287
Smoak dh 2 1 0 1 1 0 .248
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .252
Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .192
Tellez 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258
McKinney lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .228
Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .195
Brito rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .088
Totals 32 5 9 5 5 6
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .313
1-DeShields pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Andrus ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .336
Mazara rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .232
Pence dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .300
Gallo cf-lf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .268
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .122
Cabrera 3b 2 2 0 0 2 1 .220
Forsythe 1b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .289
Kiner-Falefa c 4 1 1 4 0 1 .200
Totals 31 8 7 8 7 7
Toronto 101 300 000—5 9 1
Texas 143 000 00x—8 7 0

1-ran for Choo in the 8th.

E_Brito (2). LOB_Toronto 6, Texas 6. 2B_Galvis (6). 3B_Sogard (1), Kiner-Falefa (1). HR_Mazara (6), off Pannone. RBIs_Sogard 2 (11), Galvis (13), Smoak (19), Guerrero Jr. (1), Andrus (21), Mazara (21), Forsythe 2 (16), Kiner-Falefa 4 (9). SB_Gallo (1). SF_Smoak.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Galvis 2, Tellez 2); Texas 1 (Andrus). RISP_Toronto 3 for 9; Texas 3 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Jansen, Galvis, Brito, Odor. GIDP_Jansen, Brito.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Texas 2 (Forsythe, Andrus, Odor), (Odor, Andrus, Forsythe).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pannone, L, 1-3 2 1-3 5 7 7 3 1 58 8.05
Law 1 2-3 1 1 0 2 1 35 0.00
Gaviglio 2 0 0 0 0 2 29 1.21
Luciano 2 1 0 0 2 3 40 3.07
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, W, 4-2 6 8 5 5 5 3 103 5.75
Leclerc, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 7.71
Martin, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.38
Kelley, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.29

Inherited runners-scored_Law 2-2. WP_Lynn 2.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:59. A_31,787 (49,115).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.