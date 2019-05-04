Rangers 8, Blue Jays 5

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.377
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Smoak dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.192
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|McKinney lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Brito rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|5
|6
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|1-DeShields pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.336
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Pence dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.300
|Gallo cf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.122
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.220
|Forsythe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.289
|Kiner-Falefa c
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|31
|8
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Toronto
|101
|300
|000—5
|9
|1
|Texas
|143
|000
|00x—8
|7
|0
1-ran for Choo in the 8th.
E_Brito (2). LOB_Toronto 6, Texas 6. 2B_Galvis (6). 3B_Sogard (1), Kiner-Falefa (1). HR_Mazara (6), off Pannone. RBIs_Sogard 2 (11), Galvis (13), Smoak (19), Guerrero Jr. (1), Andrus (21), Mazara (21), Forsythe 2 (16), Kiner-Falefa 4 (9). SB_Gallo (1). SF_Smoak.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Galvis 2, Tellez 2); Texas 1 (Andrus). RISP_Toronto 3 for 9; Texas 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Jansen, Galvis, Brito, Odor. GIDP_Jansen, Brito.
DP_Texas 2 (Forsythe, Andrus, Odor), (Odor, Andrus, Forsythe).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pannone, L, 1-3
|2
|1-3
|5
|7
|7
|3
|1
|58
|8.05
|Law
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|35
|0.00
|Gaviglio
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|1.21
|Luciano
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|40
|3.07
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 4-2
|6
|8
|5
|5
|5
|3
|103
|5.75
|Leclerc, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|7.71
|Martin, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.38
|Kelley, S, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.29
Inherited runners-scored_Law 2-2. WP_Lynn 2.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:59. A_31,787 (49,115).
