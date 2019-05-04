Rangers 8, Blue Jays 5

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 2b 3 2 1 2 2 0 .377 Galvis ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .287 Smoak dh 2 1 0 1 1 0 .248 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .252 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .192 Tellez 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258 McKinney lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .228 Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .195 Brito rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .088 Totals 32 5 9 5 5 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .313 1-DeShields pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Andrus ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .336 Mazara rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .232 Pence dh 2 1 1 0 2 0 .300 Gallo cf-lf 3 2 1 0 1 1 .268 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .122 Cabrera 3b 2 2 0 0 2 1 .220 Forsythe 1b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .289 Kiner-Falefa c 4 1 1 4 0 1 .200 Totals 31 8 7 8 7 7

Toronto 101 300 000—5 9 1 Texas 143 000 00x—8 7 0

1-ran for Choo in the 8th.

E_Brito (2). LOB_Toronto 6, Texas 6. 2B_Galvis (6). 3B_Sogard (1), Kiner-Falefa (1). HR_Mazara (6), off Pannone. RBIs_Sogard 2 (11), Galvis (13), Smoak (19), Guerrero Jr. (1), Andrus (21), Mazara (21), Forsythe 2 (16), Kiner-Falefa 4 (9). SB_Gallo (1). SF_Smoak.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Galvis 2, Tellez 2); Texas 1 (Andrus). RISP_Toronto 3 for 9; Texas 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Jansen, Galvis, Brito, Odor. GIDP_Jansen, Brito.

DP_Texas 2 (Forsythe, Andrus, Odor), (Odor, Andrus, Forsythe).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pannone, L, 1-3 2 1-3 5 7 7 3 1 58 8.05 Law 1 2-3 1 1 0 2 1 35 0.00 Gaviglio 2 0 0 0 0 2 29 1.21 Luciano 2 1 0 0 2 3 40 3.07 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, W, 4-2 6 8 5 5 5 3 103 5.75 Leclerc, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 7.71 Martin, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 3.38 Kelley, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.29

Inherited runners-scored_Law 2-2. WP_Lynn 2.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:59. A_31,787 (49,115).

