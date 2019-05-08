Rangers 9, Pirates 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .317 Andrus ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .338 Mazara rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .231 Gallo cf 2 1 1 2 3 1 .274 A.Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222 B.Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dowdy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-DeShields ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .182 Kiner-Falefa c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .203 Odor 2b 4 2 1 2 1 1 .141 Santana 1b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .311 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .153 c-Pence ph 1 1 1 4 0 0 .344 Jurado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — C.Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Forsythe 3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .276 Totals 35 9 9 9 8 9

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .223 M.Cabrera lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .350 1-Reynolds pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .357 Polanco rf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .271 Bell 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .295 Kang 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .138 Diaz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .138 Newman 2b-ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .350 Tucker ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .196 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Moran ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .239 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lyons p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kingham p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Frazier 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .258 Totals 37 6 10 5 1 8

Texas 002 000 043—9 9 2 Pittsburgh 000 222 000—6 10 0

a-homered for Rodriguez in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Chavez in the 8th. c-homered for Mathis in the 8th.

1-ran for M.Cabrera in the 7th.

E_Gallo (2), Mathis (1). LOB_Texas 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Andrus (9), Kiner-Falefa (3), Bell (12). HR_Gallo (12), off Kingham; Pence (5), off Feliz; Odor (3), off Lyons; Bell (9), off Miller; Moran (3), off Dowdy. RBIs_Gallo 2 (28), Odor 2 (10), Pence 4 (21), Kiner-Falefa (10), Polanco 2 (5), Bell 2 (27), Moran (13). SB_Andrus 2 (8), Gallo (2), DeShields (8), Marte (6), Newman (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (A.Cabrera 2, Odor 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Tucker). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Mazara. GIDP_Mazara.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Newman, Bell).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miller 4 4 2 2 1 6 73 7.48 B.Martin 1 3 2 2 0 0 21 5.56 Dowdy 1 2 2 2 0 1 15 6.50 Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 7.27 Jurado, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 C.Martin, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.14 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kingham 4 3 2 2 3 5 78 5.94 Rodriguez 2 2 0 0 1 0 38 4.50 Liriano 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.08 Feliz 2-3 1 4 4 4 0 33 6.75 Lyons, L, 1-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 2 21 11.25

Inherited runners-scored_Lyons 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:18. A_13,905 (38,362).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.