Rangers 9, Pirates 6

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Gallo cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|.274
|A.Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|B.Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dowdy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-DeShields ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Kiner-Falefa c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.141
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.311
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|c-Pence ph
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.344
|Jurado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|C.Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Forsythe 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|8
|9
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|M.Cabrera lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|1-Reynolds pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Kang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.138
|Diaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Newman 2b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Tucker ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Moran ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lyons p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kingham p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|5
|1
|8
|Texas
|002
|000
|043—9
|9
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|222
|000—6
|10
|0
a-homered for Rodriguez in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Chavez in the 8th. c-homered for Mathis in the 8th.
1-ran for M.Cabrera in the 7th.
E_Gallo (2), Mathis (1). LOB_Texas 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Andrus (9), Kiner-Falefa (3), Bell (12). HR_Gallo (12), off Kingham; Pence (5), off Feliz; Odor (3), off Lyons; Bell (9), off Miller; Moran (3), off Dowdy. RBIs_Gallo 2 (28), Odor 2 (10), Pence 4 (21), Kiner-Falefa (10), Polanco 2 (5), Bell 2 (27), Moran (13). SB_Andrus 2 (8), Gallo (2), DeShields (8), Marte (6), Newman (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (A.Cabrera 2, Odor 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Tucker). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Mazara. GIDP_Mazara.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, Newman, Bell).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|73
|7.48
|B.Martin
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|5.56
|Dowdy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|6.50
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|7.27
|Jurado, W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|C.Martin, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.14
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kingham
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|78
|5.94
|Rodriguez
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|4.50
|Liriano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.08
|Feliz
|2-3
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|33
|6.75
|Lyons, L, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|21
|11.25
Inherited runners-scored_Lyons 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:18. A_13,905 (38,362).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.