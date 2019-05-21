Listen Live Sports

Rangers’ Kelley learns throat lumps benign, is activated

May 21, 2019 4:51 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers reliever Shawn Kelley learned that two lumps removed from his throat last week were benign, and the 35-year-old right-hander was activated from the 10-day injured list.

Kelley was placed on the injured list on May 9, and the lumps were removed last Thursday. Kelley, who doesn’t use tobacco, had reported discomfort when talking and when rolling over while in bed.

“I really did feel like everything was going to be OK, and that a lot of it was precaution,” he said Tuesday. “And to come on a day when I was going to be reactivated, anyways, is pretty exciting.”

Kelley is 3-0 with two saves and a 1.29 ERA in 14 appearances in his first season with the Rangers. He said the only pain is when he looks straight up because of the two internal stitches.

“If there’s a pop-up on the mound, I’m going to need help,” he said with a laugh. “You’re going to see me leaning back.”

Left-hander Brett Martin was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

