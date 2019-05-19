Listen Live Sports

Rapids-Galaxy, Sums

May 19, 2019 10:23 pm
 
Colorado 0 1—1
Los Angeles 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Colorado, Shinyashiki, 2, 82nd minute.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin; Los Angeles, David Bingham, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_Colorado, Lewis, 38th. Los Angeles, Corona, 34th; Polenta, 43rd; Alvarez, 90th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson; Michael Barwegen; Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_19,015.

___

Lineups

Colorado_Tim Howard; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Deklan Wynne; Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett (Nicolas Mezquida, 68th), Sam Nicholson (Sam Vines, 90th), Jack Price; Kei Kamara, Jonathan Lewis (Andre Shinyashiki, 75th).

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Diego Polenta, Daniel Steres; Emmanuel Boateng (Chris Pontius, 68th), Joe Corona, Sebastian Lletget, Jonathan dos Santos (Emil Cuello, 86th); Favio Alvarez (Efrain Alvarez, 75th), Uriel Antuna.

