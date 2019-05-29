Rapids-Union, Sums

Colorado 0 1—1 Philadelphia 1 0—1

First half_1, Philadelphia, Santos, 3 (Monteiro), 26th minute.

Second half_2, Colorado, Lewis, 2 (Shinyashiki), 72nd.

Goalies_Colorado, Clint Irwin, Andre Rawls; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Carlos Miguel.

Yellow Cards_Colorado, Abubakar, 50th; Rubio, 58th. Philadelphia, Elliott, 86th.

Advertisement

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn; Logan Brown; Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_14,207.

___

Lineups

Colorado_Clint Irwin; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Deklan Wynne; Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett (Sam Vines, 85th), Johan Blomberg (Jonathan Lewis, 63rd); Nicolas Mezquida (Dillon Serna, 72nd), Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner (Brendan Aaronson, 83rd); Alejandro Bedoya, Ilsinho (Marco Fabian, 67th), Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Fafa Picault, 60th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.