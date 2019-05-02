Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Raptors-76ers, Box

May 2, 2019
 
TORONTO (95)

Leonard 13-22 5-5 33, Siakam 7-15 6-8 20, Gasol 2-6 3-4 7, Lowry 2-10 3-5 7, Green 5-9 0-0 13, Powell 2-5 0-0 6, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 2-6 0-0 4, VanVleet 0-7 1-1 1, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0, Meeks 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-83 18-23 95.

PHILADELPHIA (116)

Butler 9-15 3-3 22, Harris 5-11 1-2 13, Embiid 9-18 12-13 33, B.Simmons 5-13 0-0 10, Redick 5-9 2-3 15, Ennis III 4-6 2-2 10, Scott 2-3 0-0 5, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Monroe 2-4 0-0 4, McConnell 0-1 0-0 0, J.Simmons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 43-84 20-23 116.

Toronto 29 24 28 14— 95
Philadelphia 32 32 25 27—116

3-Point Goals_Toronto 7-27 (Green 3-6, Powell 2-3, Leonard 2-4, Gasol 0-1, Meeks 0-1, Siakam 0-3, Lowry 0-4, VanVleet 0-5), Philadelphia 10-23 (Embiid 3-4, Redick 3-6, Harris 2-5, Scott 1-1, Butler 1-5, Ennis III 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 35 (Gasol, Green 6), Philadelphia 45 (Embiid 10). Assists_Toronto 15 (Lowry 5), Philadelphia 29 (Butler 9). Total Fouls_Toronto 17, Philadelphia 17. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Delay of game), Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second), B.Simmons. A_20,658 (20,478).

