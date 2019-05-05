Listen Live Sports

Raptors-76ers, Box

May 5, 2019 6:22 pm
 
TORONTO (101)

Leonard 13-20 8-12 39, Siakam 2-10 5-6 9, Gasol 7-13 0-0 16, Lowry 6-13 0-0 14, Green 1-4 8-8 11, Powell 0-1 0-0 0, Ibaka 6-12 0-0 12, VanVleet 0-2 0-0 0, McCaw 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-76 21-26 101.

PHILADELPHIA (96)

Butler 9-18 8-10 29, Harris 7-23 0-0 16, Embiid 2-7 7-10 11, B.Simmons 5-10 0-2 10, Redick 6-9 3-3 19, Ennis III 3-8 0-0 9, Scott 0-3 0-0 0, Monroe 1-4 0-0 2, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-82 18-25 96.

Toronto 24 23 28 26—101
Philadelphia 21 24 30 21— 96

3-Point Goals_Toronto 10-31 (Leonard 5-7, Lowry 2-6, Gasol 2-7, Green 1-3, Powell 0-1, Ibaka 0-3, Siakam 0-4), Philadelphia 12-38 (Redick 4-7, Butler 3-7, Ennis III 3-7, Harris 2-13, Embiid 0-1, Scott 0-3). Fouled Out_Green. Rebounds_Toronto 43 (Leonard 14), Philadelphia 43 (Butler 11). Assists_Toronto 19 (Lowry 7), Philadelphia 22 (Embiid 7). Total Fouls_Toronto 24, Philadelphia 23. Technicals_Monroe. A_20,639 (20,478).

