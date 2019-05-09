Raptors-76ers, Box

TORONTO (101)

Leonard 9-20 11-12 29, Siakam 8-16 3-4 21, Gasol 3-8 1-2 7, Lowry 5-11 0-0 13, Green 2-8 2-3 8, Powell 2-2 0-0 5, Miller 2-3 1-2 6, Ibaka 3-10 3-4 9, VanVleet 0-1 1-2 1, Meeks 1-2 0-0 2, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-81 22-29 101.

PHILADELPHIA (112)

Butler 9-18 7-7 25, Harris 6-17 2-2 16, Embiid 5-14 5-7 17, B.Simmons 9-13 3-6 21, Redick 4-11 0-0 11, Ennis III 2-6 1-2 5, Scott 4-5 0-0 11, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0, Marjanovic 0-0 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, McConnell 2-3 0-0 4, J.Simmons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-89 20-26 112.

Toronto 21 22 24 34—101 Philadelphia 29 29 29 25—112

3-Point Goals_Toronto 9-36 (Lowry 3-7, Siakam 2-6, Green 2-8, Powell 1-1, Miller 1-2, VanVleet 0-1, Meeks 0-1, Gasol 0-3, Ibaka 0-3, Leonard 0-4), Philadelphia 10-28 (Scott 3-4, Redick 3-10, Embiid 2-3, Harris 2-8, Butler 0-1, Ennis III 0-2). Fouled Out_Ibaka. Rebounds_Toronto 34 (Leonard 12), Philadelphia 52 (Embiid 12). Assists_Toronto 25 (Lowry 6), Philadelphia 27 (Butler 8). Total Fouls_Toronto 24, Philadelphia 22. A_20,525 (20,478).

