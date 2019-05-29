Listen Live Sports

Raptors’ Anunoby (appendectomy) hopes to return for finals

May 29, 2019 3:35 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Raptors reserve OG Anunoby hopes to return during the NBA Finals after missing almost seven weeks because of an emergency appendectomy.

Anunoby had surgery April 11, two days before the Raptors opened the first round of the playoffs against Orlando. Over the past few days, he has been taking shots and handling light contact, but he has not yet returned to full practice.

On Monday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby was approximately 10 days away from a return.

The forward played in 67 games this season, his second in the NBA. He averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of Game 1 against Golden State, Anunoby said Wednesday that his appendix burst before his surgery, leading to complications because of an infection and slowing his recovery.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

