Raptors-Bucks, Box

TORONTO (103)

Leonard 10-18 10-10 31, Siakam 4-9 0-0 8, M.Gasol 1-9 0-0 2, Lowry 4-13 5-8 15, Green 2-6 2-2 8, Powell 6-9 0-0 14, Miller 0-0 2-2 2, Boucher 2-3 0-1 5, Ibaka 4-9 0-2 8, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, VanVleet 2-5 0-0 5, Lin 0-1 0-0 0, Meeks 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 37-87 19-25 103.

MILWAUKEE (125)

Mirotic 5-10 3-4 15, Antetokounmpo 10-20 9-12 30, Lopez 1-7 4-5 6, Bledsoe 3-10 1-2 8, Middleton 5-8 0-0 12, Ilyasova 7-11 1-2 17, Wilson 0-2 2-2 2, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 5-8 2-2 13, Connaughton 1-3 1-2 3, Snell 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-3 2-2 5, Brogdon 5-10 1-2 14. Totals 43-92 26-35 125.

Toronto 21 18 39 25—103 Milwaukee 35 29 31 30—125

3-Point Goals_Toronto 10-32 (Powell 2-4, Green 2-4, Lowry 2-9, VanVleet 1-1, Boucher 1-2, Meeks 1-2, Leonard 1-4, Ibaka 0-2, Siakam 0-2, M.Gasol 0-2), Milwaukee 13-41 (Brogdon 3-6, Middleton 2-3, Ilyasova 2-5, Mirotic 2-7, Brown 1-2, Hill 1-3, Antetokounmpo 1-4, Bledsoe 1-5, Connaughton 0-2, Lopez 0-4). Fouled Out_Siakam. Rebounds_Toronto 40 (Ibaka 10), Milwaukee 53 (Antetokounmpo 17). Assists_Toronto 19 (Lowry 4), Milwaukee 27 (Bledsoe 7). Total Fouls_Toronto 30, Milwaukee 26. A_17,570 (17,500).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.