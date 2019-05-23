Raptors-Bucks, Box

TORONTO (105)

Leonard 11-25 8-9 35, Siakam 5-15 2-2 14, M.Gasol 1-6 1-2 4, Lowry 4-11 7-8 17, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Powell 2-7 3-6 8, Ibaka 1-4 4-4 6, VanVleet 7-13 0-0 21. Totals 31-84 25-31 105.

MILWAUKEE (99)

Middleton 2-9 2-2 6, Antetokounmpo 9-18 4-9 24, Lopez 7-12 1-1 16, Bledsoe 6-14 6-6 20, Brogdon 8-17 0-0 18, Mirotic 0-4 0-0 0, Ilyasova 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 5-8 0-0 12, Connaughton 1-1 0-0 3, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-84 13-18 99.

Toronto 22 24 26 33—105 Milwaukee 32 17 26 24— 99

3-Point Goals_Toronto 18-43 (VanVleet 7-9, Leonard 5-8, Siakam 2-7, Lowry 2-8, M.Gasol 1-4, Powell 1-4, Green 0-3), Milwaukee 10-31 (Antetokounmpo 2-3, Hill 2-4, Brogdon 2-6, Bledsoe 2-7, Connaughton 1-1, Lopez 1-4, Ilyasova 0-1, Middleton 0-2, Mirotic 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 45 (Siakam 13), Milwaukee 53 (Brogdon 11). Assists_Toronto 19 (Leonard 9), Milwaukee 26 (Middleton 10). Total Fouls_Toronto 16, Milwaukee 22. A_17,384 (17,500).

