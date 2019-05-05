Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raptors, Nuggets win to even NBA playoff series at 2-2

May 5, 2019 10:15 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:01 left, to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-96 on Sunday and even the Eastern Conference semifinal series at 2-2.

Marc Gasol scored 16, Kyle Lowry had 14 and the Raptors rebounded after consecutive losses to reclaim home-court advantage.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Toronto.

Jimmy Butler scored 29 and JJ Redick had 19 for Philadelphia. The 76ers are trying to reach the conference finals for the first time since Allen Iverson led them to the NBA Finals in 2001.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

NUGGETS 116, TRAIL BLAZERS 112

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his second straight triple-double and fourth of the playoffs, and Denver evened its Western Conference semifinal series against Portland at 2-2.

Jamal Murray led all scorers with 34 points and made all 11 free throws for the Nuggets, who handed Portland their first postseason loss at home this season. The series now heads back to Denver for Game 5.

CJ McCollum had 29 points and Damian Lillard added 28 for the Blazers, who missed out on taking a 3-1 lead in a conference semifinals for the first time since 2000.

It was less than 48 hours after Portland’s epic 140-137 quadruple-overtime victory to take a 2-1 lead in the series. It was only the second game in playoff history that went to four OTs. The other was in 1953.

___

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.