The Associated Press
 
Raptors say Pascal Siakam is doubtful for Game 4

May 4, 2019 12:46 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Toronto Raptors say forward Pascal Siakam is doubtful for Sunday’s Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers with a right calf contusion.

Siakam has been Toronto’s second-leading scorer behind Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs, averaging 22.9 points per game. He played 34 minutes and scored 20 points on Thursday in Toronto’s Game 3 loss to the 76ers.

Siakam was called for a flagrant foul when he stuck his right leg in the path of Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid during the fourth quarter of Game 3. Embiid’s knee appeared to strike Siakam’s calf. Siakam left the game moments later and did not return.

Siakam averaged 16.9 points per game in the regular season and is top candidate to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

