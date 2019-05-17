Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ravens sign linebacker Shane Ray, receiver Michael Floyd

May 17, 2019 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens addressed two needs on Friday by signing free agent linebacker Shane Ray and veteran receiver Michael Floyd.

Baltimore also signed free agent Pernell McPhee, an outside linebacker who played with the Ravens from 2011-14.

Ray and Floyd were former first-round draft picks. Drafted 23rd overall by Denver in 2015, Ray had eight sacks in 2016. Over the next two seasons, however, he had a combined two sacks but was his playing time limited because of injuries.

The Ravens hope the addition of Ray and McPhee, who has 31 career sacks, can help offset the loss of Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith to free agency.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Floyd caught 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in 2018, his only year with the Washington Redskins.

The 29-year-old Floyd was selected 13th overall in the 2012 draft by Arizona. Over his career, Floyd has 266 receptions for 3,959 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The Ravens hope he will provide another target for second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.