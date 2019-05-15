Rays 1, Marlins 0

|Tampa Bay
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cooper rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Dan.Rbr 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Berti ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|R.Hrrra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnud ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Urena p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beeks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmrez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagan p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvrado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Cstll p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|000—1
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Miami 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Miami 11. 2B_Bemboom (1), Granderson (7), Alfaro 2 (2). CS_Meadows (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Beeks W,3-0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kolarek
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagan
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Alvarado H,5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Roe H,8
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo S,5-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Miami
|Urena L,1-6
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Anderson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Conley
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Guerrero
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by Urena (Heredia).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:06. A_5,947 (36,742).
