Rays 1, Marlins 0

Tampa Bay Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Meadows rf 3 0 0 0 Grndrsn lf 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 Bri.And 3b 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 N.Wlker 1b 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0 Cooper rf 3 0 2 0 Dan.Rbr 3b 1 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 2 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 2 0 1 0 Adames ss 2 1 1 0 Berti ss 2 0 0 0 Bemboom c 2 0 2 1 R.Hrrra cf 4 0 0 0 d’Arnud ph-c 2 0 0 0 J.Urena p 2 0 0 0 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 Prado ph 1 0 0 0 Vlzquez ph 1 0 0 0 N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0 Beeks p 0 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0 Heredia ph 0 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 H.Rmrez ph 0 0 0 0 Pagan p 1 0 0 0 Alvrado p 0 0 0 0 Roe p 0 0 0 0 D.Cstll p 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 7 1 Totals 34 0 7 0

Tampa Bay 010 000 000—1 Miami 000 000 000—0

DP_Miami 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Miami 11. 2B_Bemboom (1), Granderson (7), Alfaro 2 (2). CS_Meadows (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 1 Beeks W,3-0 3 4 0 0 0 4 Kolarek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pagan 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 2 Alvarado H,5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Roe H,8 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Castillo S,5-5 1 0 0 0 1 2 Miami Urena L,1-6 6 6 1 1 1 2 Anderson 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Conley 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 Guerrero 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Urena (Heredia).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:06. A_5,947 (36,742).

