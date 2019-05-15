Listen Live Sports

Rays 1, Marlins 0

May 15, 2019 10:34 pm
 
< a min read
Tampa Bay Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows rf 3 0 0 0 Grndrsn lf 4 0 1 0
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 Bri.And 3b 4 0 0 0
Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 N.Wlker 1b 4 0 1 0
B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0
Y.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0 Cooper rf 3 0 2 0
Dan.Rbr 3b 1 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 2 0
Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 2 0 1 0
Adames ss 2 1 1 0 Berti ss 2 0 0 0
Bemboom c 2 0 2 1 R.Hrrra cf 4 0 0 0
d’Arnud ph-c 2 0 0 0 J.Urena p 2 0 0 0
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 Prado ph 1 0 0 0
Vlzquez ph 1 0 0 0 N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0
Beeks p 0 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0
Heredia ph 0 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 H.Rmrez ph 0 0 0 0
Pagan p 1 0 0 0
Alvrado p 0 0 0 0
Roe p 0 0 0 0
D.Cstll p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 7 1 Totals 34 0 7 0
Tampa Bay 010 000 000—1
Miami 000 000 000—0

DP_Miami 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Miami 11. 2B_Bemboom (1), Granderson (7), Alfaro 2 (2). CS_Meadows (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 1
Beeks W,3-0 3 4 0 0 0 4
Kolarek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pagan 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 2
Alvarado H,5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Roe H,8 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Castillo S,5-5 1 0 0 0 1 2
Miami
Urena L,1-6 6 6 1 1 1 2
Anderson 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Conley 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Guerrero 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Urena (Heredia).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:06. A_5,947 (36,742).

