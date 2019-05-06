Rays 12, Diamondbacks 1

Arizona Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Lcastro lf-cf 3 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 K.Marte cf 3 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 1 2 4 Swihart lf 1 1 1 0 Choi 1b 5 0 1 1 E.Escbr dh 2 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 1 0 C.Kelly c 0 0 0 0 Vlzquez 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 0 0 0 N.Lowe dh 4 2 2 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0 Av.Grci rf 4 3 3 3 Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 5 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 2 2 0 J.Mrphy c-p 3 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr ss 2 2 1 3 I.Vrgas 3b 3 0 1 0 Totals 29 1 2 0 Totals 36 12 13 12

Arizona 000 000 001— 1 Tampa Bay 151 000 32x—12

E_Velazquez (1). DP_Arizona 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Y.Diaz (6), N.Lowe (2), Dan.Robertson (4). HR_Pham (5), Av.Garcia (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Kelly L,3-3 4 7 7 7 3 2 Godley 3 4 3 3 3 2 Tampa Bay Snell W,3-3 6 1 0 0 0 9 Roe 1 0 0 0 2 0 Sadler 2 1 1 0 1 1

HBP_by Kelly (Zunino), by Snell (Locastro).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Dan Iassogna.

Advertisement

T_2:54. A_8,124 (42,735).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.