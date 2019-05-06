Rays 12, Diamondbacks 1

|Arizona
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lcastro lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|K.Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Swihart lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|E.Escbr dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lowe dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|J.Mrphy c-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr ss
|2
|2
|1
|3
|I.Vrgas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|36
|12
|13
|12
|Arizona
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|151
|000
|32x—12
E_Velazquez (1). DP_Arizona 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Y.Diaz (6), N.Lowe (2), Dan.Robertson (4). HR_Pham (5), Av.Garcia (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Kelly L,3-3
|4
|7
|7
|7
|3
|2
|Godley
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Snell W,3-3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Roe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Sadler
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Kelly (Zunino), by Snell (Locastro).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:54. A_8,124 (42,735).
