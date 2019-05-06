Listen Live Sports

Rays 12, Diamondbacks 1

May 6, 2019 10:25 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Locastro lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Marte cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Swihart lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .227
Escobar dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .297
C.Kelly c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .211
Jones rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .306
Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Murphy c-p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .186
Vargas 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Totals 29 1 2 0 3 10
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
B.Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .307
Pham lf 4 1 2 4 1 1 .302
Choi 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .256
Diaz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .257
Velazquez 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
N.Lowe dh 4 2 2 0 1 1 .259
Garcia rf 4 3 3 3 1 0 .287
Kiermaier cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Zunino c 3 2 2 0 0 0 .214
Robertson ss 2 2 1 3 2 0 .180
Totals 36 12 13 12 6 4
Arizona 000 000 001— 1 2 0
Tampa Bay 151 000 32x—12 13 1

E_Velazquez (1). LOB_Arizona 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Diaz (6), N.Lowe (2), Robertson (4). HR_Pham (5), off M.Kelly; Garcia (5), off Murphy. RBIs_B.Lowe (20), Pham 4 (18), Choi (11), Garcia 3 (13), Robertson 3 (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Marte, Flores 2); Tampa Bay 4 (B.Lowe 2, Diaz 2). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_N.Lowe. GIDP_Jones, Diaz.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Flores, Walker); Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, B.Lowe, Choi).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly, L, 3-3 4 7 7 7 3 2 94 4.85
Murphy 1 2 2 2 0 0 16 27.00
Godley 3 4 3 3 3 2 56 7.71
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, W, 3-3 6 1 0 0 0 9 83 3.62
Roe 1 0 0 0 2 0 20 3.72
Sadler 2 1 1 0 1 1 37 0.00

HBP_M.Kelly (Zunino), Snell (Locastro).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:54. A_8,124 (42,735).

