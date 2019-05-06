Rays 12, Diamondbacks 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Locastro lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Swihart lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Escobar dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.306
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Murphy c-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.307
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.302
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Velazquez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|N.Lowe dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Garcia rf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.287
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Zunino c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Robertson ss
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.180
|Totals
|36
|12
|13
|12
|6
|4
|Arizona
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|151
|000
|32x—12
|13
|1
E_Velazquez (1). LOB_Arizona 5, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Diaz (6), N.Lowe (2), Robertson (4). HR_Pham (5), off M.Kelly; Garcia (5), off Murphy. RBIs_B.Lowe (20), Pham 4 (18), Choi (11), Garcia 3 (13), Robertson 3 (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Marte, Flores 2); Tampa Bay 4 (B.Lowe 2, Diaz 2). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_N.Lowe. GIDP_Jones, Diaz.
DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Flores, Walker); Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, B.Lowe, Choi).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, L, 3-3
|4
|7
|7
|7
|3
|2
|94
|4.85
|Murphy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|27.00
|Godley
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|56
|7.71
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 3-3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|83
|3.62
|Roe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|3.72
|Sadler
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|37
|0.00
HBP_M.Kelly (Zunino), Snell (Locastro).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:54. A_8,124 (42,735).
