Rays 14, Twins 3

|Minnesota
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Ma.Gnzl 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham dh
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Schoop dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|E.Rsrio lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Astdllo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|C.Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|d’Arnud c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arroyo 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Adranza ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|B.Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|J.Cstro c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Heredia cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rbrtson 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|39
|14
|16
|14
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|010—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|006
|500
|30x—14
E_Adames (5), Buxton (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Arraez (2), Av.Garcia (9), Pham (9), Meadows (9), Arroyo 2 (2), B.Lowe (12). 3B_Buxton (3). HR_Choi (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Perez L,7-2
|2
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Littell
|4
|1-3
|10
|8
|8
|1
|3
|Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Morton W,6-0
|7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Kolarek
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Drake
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:44. A_8,076 (25,025).
