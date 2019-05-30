Listen Live Sports

Rays 14, Twins 3

May 30, 2019 10:05 pm
 
Minnesota Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kepler rf 4 0 0 1 Av.Grci rf 4 3 3 1
Ma.Gnzl 3b 4 0 0 0 Pham dh 2 2 2 0
Schoop dh 4 0 0 0 Choi ph-dh 2 1 1 2
E.Rsrio lf 3 0 0 0 Meadows lf 5 2 2 4
Astdllo lf 1 0 0 0 Adames ss 5 0 1 1
C.Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 d’Arnud c 4 2 1 1
Arraez 2b 4 1 1 0 Arroyo 3b 5 2 2 2
Adranza ss 3 1 2 1 B.Lowe 1b 4 0 2 3
J.Cstro c 3 0 2 0 Heredia cf 4 1 1 0
Buxton cf 3 1 1 1 Rbrtson 2b 4 1 1 0
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 39 14 16 14
Minnesota 000 011 010— 3
Tampa Bay 006 500 30x—14

E_Adames (5), Buxton (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Arraez (2), Av.Garcia (9), Pham (9), Meadows (9), Arroyo 2 (2), B.Lowe (12). 3B_Buxton (3). HR_Choi (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Perez L,7-2 2 2-3 6 6 6 2 3
Littell 4 1-3 10 8 8 1 3
Morin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Morton W,6-0 7 4 2 2 0 6
Kolarek 1 2 1 1 0 1
Drake 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:44. A_8,076 (25,025).

