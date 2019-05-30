Rays 14, Twins 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Schoop dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Astudillo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Adrianza ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Castro c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|0
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.301
|Pham dh
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|a-Choi ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|Meadows lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.361
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.141
|Arroyo 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.283
|Heredia cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Robertson 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Totals
|39
|14
|16
|14
|3
|6
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|010—
|3
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|006
|500
|30x—14
|16
|1
a-struck out for Pham in the 5th.
E_Buxton (2), Adames (5). LOB_Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Arraez (2), Garcia (9), Pham (9), Meadows (9), Arroyo 2 (2), Lowe (12). 3B_Buxton (3). HR_Choi (5), off Littell. RBIs_Kepler (36), Adrianza (13), Buxton (29), Garcia (25), Meadows 4 (35), Adames (13), d’Arnaud (4), Arroyo 2 (4), Lowe 3 (35), Choi 2 (20).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Gonzalez, Arraez); Tampa Bay 1 (Heredia). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 9 for 11.
Runners moved up_Kepler, Adames, Robertson. GIDP_Buxton.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Lowe).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, L, 7-2
|2
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|3
|63
|3.71
|Littell
|4
|1-3
|10
|8
|8
|1
|3
|77
|11.37
|Morin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.87
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 6-0
|7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|87
|2.54
|Kolarek
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|4.66
|Drake
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Littell 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.
T_2:44. A_8,076 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.