Sports News
 
Rays 14, Twins 3

May 30, 2019 10:05 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .275
Gonzalez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Schoop dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .254
Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Astudillo lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270
Arraez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .375
Adrianza ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .256
Castro c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .256
Buxton cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .259
Totals 33 3 7 3 0 8
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia rf 4 3 3 1 1 0 .301
Pham dh 2 2 2 0 1 0 .305
a-Choi ph-dh 2 1 1 2 0 1 .264
Meadows lf 5 2 2 4 0 0 .361
Adames ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .236
d’Arnaud c 4 2 1 1 1 1 .141
Arroyo 3b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .263
Lowe 1b 4 0 2 3 0 0 .283
Heredia cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .259
Robertson 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .204
Totals 39 14 16 14 3 6
Minnesota 000 011 010— 3 7 1
Tampa Bay 006 500 30x—14 16 1

a-struck out for Pham in the 5th.

E_Buxton (2), Adames (5). LOB_Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Arraez (2), Garcia (9), Pham (9), Meadows (9), Arroyo 2 (2), Lowe (12). 3B_Buxton (3). HR_Choi (5), off Littell. RBIs_Kepler (36), Adrianza (13), Buxton (29), Garcia (25), Meadows 4 (35), Adames (13), d’Arnaud (4), Arroyo 2 (4), Lowe 3 (35), Choi 2 (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Gonzalez, Arraez); Tampa Bay 1 (Heredia). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 9 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kepler, Adames, Robertson. GIDP_Buxton.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Lowe).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez, L, 7-2 2 2-3 6 6 6 2 3 63 3.71
Littell 4 1-3 10 8 8 1 3 77 11.37
Morin 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.87
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, W, 6-0 7 4 2 2 0 6 87 2.54
Kolarek 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 4.66
Drake 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Littell 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.

T_2:44. A_8,076 (25,025).

