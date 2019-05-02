Rays 3, Royals 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Diaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Robertson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Garcia rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.304
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|2
|9
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Owings 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Maldonado c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|1
|12
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|002—3
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 5. 2B_Dozier 2 (7). 3B_Merrifield 2 (5). HR_B.Lowe (7), off Peralta. RBIs_B.Lowe 2 (19), Heredia (6), Merrifield (13). CS_Garcia (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Pham); Kansas City 4 (Mondesi, Gordon, Owings 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 3; Kansas City 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Diaz, Gutierrez. GIDP_Robertson.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Dozier).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|9
|101
|2.52
|Pagan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.12
|Kolarek, W, 2-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.64
|Castillo, S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.20
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|100
|3.27
|Diekman
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.21
|Barlow
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.77
|Peralta, L, 2-2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|7.07
Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:33. A_23,343 (37,903).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.