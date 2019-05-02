Rays 3, Royals 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Diaz dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289 Robertson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .176 Garcia rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .260 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195 B.Lowe 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .304 Adames ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .214 N.Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Heredia cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .194 Totals 32 3 7 3 2 9

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .298 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .286 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Dozier 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .344 Soler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Owings 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .147 Maldonado c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .190 Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Totals 32 1 5 1 1 12

Tampa Bay 000 010 002—3 7 0 Kansas City 001 000 000—1 5 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 5. 2B_Dozier 2 (7). 3B_Merrifield 2 (5). HR_B.Lowe (7), off Peralta. RBIs_B.Lowe 2 (19), Heredia (6), Merrifield (13). CS_Garcia (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Pham); Kansas City 4 (Mondesi, Gordon, Owings 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 3; Kansas City 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Diaz, Gutierrez. GIDP_Robertson.

Advertisement

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Dozier).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 6 2-3 5 1 1 1 9 101 2.52 Pagan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.12 Kolarek, W, 2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.64 Castillo, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.20 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy 6 6 1 1 1 6 100 3.27 Diekman 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.21 Barlow 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.77 Peralta, L, 2-2 1 1 2 2 1 0 18 7.07

Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:33. A_23,343 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.