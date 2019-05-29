Rays 4, Blue Jays 3, 11 innings,

|Toronto
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard 2b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Meadows dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|6
|2
|2
|2
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Biggio pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|6
|0
|2
|2
|Grichuk rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|6
|0
|3
|1
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Drury 3b-rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kratz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Dvis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|d’Arnud ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr ph-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rbrtson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|42
|3
|12
|3
|Totals
|44
|4
|14
|4
|Toronto
|200
|000
|010
|00—3
|Tampa Bay
|001
|020
|000
|01—4
DP_Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 17. 2B_Galvis (12), Drury (12), Guerrero Jr. (4), B.Lowe (11), Kiermaier (9). HR_Gurriel Jr. (4). SB_Sogard (4), Kiermaier (10). CS_Jo.Davis (1), Av.Garcia (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Thornton
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Hudson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Biagini
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Law
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shafer L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Snell
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Roe H,11
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kolarek H,10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarado BS,2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Wood
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo W,1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Alvarado pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
WP_Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_4:03. A_6,166 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.