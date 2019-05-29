Rays 4, Blue Jays 3, 11 innings,

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Sogard 2b 6 1 2 0 Meadows dh 4 2 2 0 Grrl Jr lf 6 2 2 2 Pham lf 5 1 3 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 2 1 Choi 1b 5 0 1 0 Biggio pr-1b 1 0 0 0 Vlzquez pr 0 1 0 0 Tellez dh 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 6 0 2 2 Grichuk rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Av.Grci rf 6 0 3 1 Galvis ss 5 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 1 0 Drury 3b-rf 5 0 2 0 Adames ss 5 0 1 1 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 Kratz c 4 0 0 0 Jo.Dvis cf 2 0 1 0 d’Arnud ph-c 1 0 0 0 Grrr Jr ph-3b 3 0 1 0 Rbrtson 3b 5 0 1 0 Totals 42 3 12 3 Totals 44 4 14 4

Toronto 200 000 010 00—3 Tampa Bay 001 020 000 01—4

DP_Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 17. 2B_Galvis (12), Drury (12), Guerrero Jr. (4), B.Lowe (11), Kiermaier (9). HR_Gurriel Jr. (4). SB_Sogard (4), Kiermaier (10). CS_Jo.Davis (1), Av.Garcia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Thornton 4 2-3 7 3 3 3 5 Hudson 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Biagini 2 1 0 0 0 3 Law 1 2 0 0 0 0 Shafer L,0-1 1 1-3 3 1 1 4 1 Tampa Bay Snell 6 6 2 2 2 5 Roe H,11 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Kolarek H,10 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Alvarado BS,2 0 2 1 1 2 0 Wood 3 2 0 0 0 1 Castillo W,1-3 1 1 0 0 1 1

Alvarado pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

WP_Alvarado.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_4:03. A_6,166 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.