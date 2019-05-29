Listen Live Sports

Rays 4, Blue Jays 3, 11 innings,

May 29, 2019 11:28 pm
 
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard 2b 6 1 2 0 Meadows dh 4 2 2 0
Grrl Jr lf 6 2 2 2 Pham lf 5 1 3 0
Smoak 1b 4 0 2 1 Choi 1b 5 0 1 0
Biggio pr-1b 1 0 0 0 Vlzquez pr 0 1 0 0
Tellez dh 4 0 1 0 B.Lowe 2b 6 0 2 2
Grichuk rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Av.Grci rf 6 0 3 1
Galvis ss 5 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 1 0
Drury 3b-rf 5 0 2 0 Adames ss 5 0 1 1
D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0 Kratz c 4 0 0 0
Jo.Dvis cf 2 0 1 0 d’Arnud ph-c 1 0 0 0
Grrr Jr ph-3b 3 0 1 0 Rbrtson 3b 5 0 1 0
Totals 42 3 12 3 Totals 44 4 14 4
Toronto 200 000 010 00—3
Tampa Bay 001 020 000 01—4

DP_Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 17. 2B_Galvis (12), Drury (12), Guerrero Jr. (4), B.Lowe (11), Kiermaier (9). HR_Gurriel Jr. (4). SB_Sogard (4), Kiermaier (10). CS_Jo.Davis (1), Av.Garcia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Thornton 4 2-3 7 3 3 3 5
Hudson 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Biagini 2 1 0 0 0 3
Law 1 2 0 0 0 0
Shafer L,0-1 1 1-3 3 1 1 4 1
Tampa Bay
Snell 6 6 2 2 2 5
Roe H,11 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Kolarek H,10 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Alvarado BS,2 0 2 1 1 2 0
Wood 3 2 0 0 0 1
Castillo W,1-3 1 1 0 0 1 1

Alvarado pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_4:03. A_6,166 (25,025).

