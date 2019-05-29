Rays 4, Blue Jays 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 2b 6 1 2 0 0 2 .261 Gurriel Jr. lf 6 2 2 2 0 1 .270 Smoak 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .237 1-Biggio pr-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Tellez dh 4 0 1 0 1 0 .238 Grichuk rf-cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .230 Galvis ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Drury 3b-rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .225 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 2 1 .163 Davis cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .136 a-Guerrero Jr. ph-3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .229 Totals 42 3 12 3 5 9

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows dh 4 2 2 0 2 0 .360 Pham lf 5 1 3 0 1 1 .299 Choi 1b 5 0 1 0 1 0 .261 2-Velazquez pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .083 Lowe 2b 6 0 2 2 0 2 .278 Garcia rf 6 0 3 1 0 0 .291 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0 3 0 .244 Adames ss 5 0 1 1 1 2 .237 Kratz c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .102 b-d’Arnaud ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Robertson 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .203 Totals 44 4 14 4 8 10

Toronto 200 000 010 00—3 12 0 Tampa Bay 001 020 000 01—4 14 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Davis in the 7th. b-struck out for Kratz in the 10th.

1-ran for Smoak in the 8th. 2-ran for Choi in the 11th.

Advertisement

LOB_Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 17. 2B_Galvis (12), Drury (12), Guerrero Jr. (4), Lowe (11), Kiermaier (9). HR_Gurriel Jr. (4), off Snell. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 2 (13), Smoak (31), Lowe 2 (32), Garcia (24), Adames (12). SB_Sogard (4), Kiermaier (10). CS_Davis (1), Garcia (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 7 (Sogard, Gurriel Jr., Drury 2, Jansen, Biggio 2); Tampa Bay 9 (Pham 2, Garcia 3, Kiermaier, Kratz 2, Robertson). RISP_Toronto 2 for 16; Tampa Bay 3 for 16.

Runners moved up_Galvis, Kratz, Choi, Garcia. LIDP_Galvis. GIDP_Galvis.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Adames), (Lowe, Kratz, Choi).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thornton 4 2-3 7 3 3 3 5 97 4.53 Hudson 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 3.81 Biagini 2 1 0 0 0 3 24 3.08 Law 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 5.54 Shafer, L, 0-1 1 1-3 3 1 1 4 1 30 3.38 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell 6 6 2 2 2 5 87 3.06 Roe, H, 11 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.20 Kolarek, H, 10 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 4.42 Alvarado, BS, 2-8 0 2 1 1 2 0 17 3.32 Wood 3 2 0 0 0 1 30 1.32 Castillo, W, 1-3 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 2.54

Alvarado pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0, Kolarek 1-0, Wood 3-0. WP_Alvarado. PB_Kratz (4).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_4:03. A_6,166 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.