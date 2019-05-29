Rays 4, Blue Jays 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|1-Biggio pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Grichuk rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.230
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Drury 3b-rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.163
|Davis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|a-Guerrero Jr. ph-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Totals
|42
|3
|12
|3
|5
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.360
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|2-Velazquez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Lowe 2b
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.278
|Garcia rf
|6
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.244
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.237
|Kratz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.102
|b-d’Arnaud ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Robertson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Totals
|44
|4
|14
|4
|8
|10
|Toronto
|200
|000
|010
|00—3
|12
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|020
|000
|01—4
|14
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Davis in the 7th. b-struck out for Kratz in the 10th.
1-ran for Smoak in the 8th. 2-ran for Choi in the 11th.
LOB_Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 17. 2B_Galvis (12), Drury (12), Guerrero Jr. (4), Lowe (11), Kiermaier (9). HR_Gurriel Jr. (4), off Snell. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 2 (13), Smoak (31), Lowe 2 (32), Garcia (24), Adames (12). SB_Sogard (4), Kiermaier (10). CS_Davis (1), Garcia (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 7 (Sogard, Gurriel Jr., Drury 2, Jansen, Biggio 2); Tampa Bay 9 (Pham 2, Garcia 3, Kiermaier, Kratz 2, Robertson). RISP_Toronto 2 for 16; Tampa Bay 3 for 16.
Runners moved up_Galvis, Kratz, Choi, Garcia. LIDP_Galvis. GIDP_Galvis.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Adames), (Lowe, Kratz, Choi).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|5
|97
|4.53
|Hudson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.81
|Biagini
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|3.08
|Law
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.54
|Shafer, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|30
|3.38
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|87
|3.06
|Roe, H, 11
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.20
|Kolarek, H, 10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4.42
|Alvarado, BS, 2-8
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|17
|3.32
|Wood
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|1.32
|Castillo, W, 1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.54
Alvarado pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0, Kolarek 1-0, Wood 3-0. WP_Alvarado. PB_Kratz (4).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_4:03. A_6,166 (25,025).
