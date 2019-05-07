Listen Live Sports

Rays 6, Diamondbacks 3

May 7, 2019 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
Arizona Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Marte cf 4 0 0 0 B.Lowe rf-2b 5 1 2 2
E.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
D.Prlta lf 4 0 0 0 Choi dh 4 0 1 1
A.Jones rf 3 1 1 0 Y.Diaz 3b-1b 4 1 2 0
C.Wlker dh 4 0 0 0 N.Lowe 1b 3 0 2 0
Flores 1b 4 1 2 1 Heredia rf 1 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 Dan.Rbr 2b-3b 4 1 1 0
I.Vrgas 2b 4 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 3 1 0 0
C.Kelly c 3 1 2 1 Adames ss 3 1 2 0
Zunino c 4 1 2 2
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 35 6 12 5
Arizona 000 100 002—3
Tampa Bay 100 100 31x—6

DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Ahmed (10), C.Kelly (8), B.Lowe (8), Y.Diaz (7), Zunino (6). HR_Flores (2), C.Kelly (2), B.Lowe (8). SB_A.Jones (1), Kiermaier 2 (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Clarke L,0-1 6 7 2 2 0 2
Hirano 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Andriese 1 1 1 1 2 1
Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Stanek 2 1 0 0 0 4
Beeks W,2-0 3 1-3 3 1 1 0 3
Roe H,7 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Castillo H,8 1 1 0 0 1 0
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 3
Kolarek 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_by Beeks (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, ; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:19. A_8,059 (42,735).

