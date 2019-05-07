Rays 6, Diamondbacks 3

Arizona Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Marte cf 4 0 0 0 B.Lowe rf-2b 5 1 2 2 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 D.Prlta lf 4 0 0 0 Choi dh 4 0 1 1 A.Jones rf 3 1 1 0 Y.Diaz 3b-1b 4 1 2 0 C.Wlker dh 4 0 0 0 N.Lowe 1b 3 0 2 0 Flores 1b 4 1 2 1 Heredia rf 1 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 Dan.Rbr 2b-3b 4 1 1 0 I.Vrgas 2b 4 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 3 1 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 1 2 1 Adames ss 3 1 2 0 Zunino c 4 1 2 2 Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 35 6 12 5

Arizona 000 100 002—3 Tampa Bay 100 100 31x—6

DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Ahmed (10), C.Kelly (8), B.Lowe (8), Y.Diaz (7), Zunino (6). HR_Flores (2), C.Kelly (2), B.Lowe (8). SB_A.Jones (1), Kiermaier 2 (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Clarke L,0-1 6 7 2 2 0 2 Hirano 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 Andriese 1 1 1 1 2 1 Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay Stanek 2 1 0 0 0 4 Beeks W,2-0 3 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 Roe H,7 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Castillo H,8 1 1 0 0 1 0 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 3 Kolarek 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_by Beeks (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, ; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:19. A_8,059 (42,735).

