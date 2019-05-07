Rays 6, Diamondbacks 3

|Arizona
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lowe rf-2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A.Jones rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|C.Wlker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Heredia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dan.Rbr 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|I.Vrgas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|5
|Arizona
|000
|100
|002—3
|Tampa Bay
|100
|100
|31x—6
DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Ahmed (10), C.Kelly (8), B.Lowe (8), Y.Diaz (7), Zunino (6). HR_Flores (2), C.Kelly (2), B.Lowe (8). SB_A.Jones (1), Kiermaier 2 (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Clarke L,0-1
|6
|7
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Hirano
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Andriese
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Chafin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Beeks W,2-0
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Roe H,7
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Castillo H,8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kolarek
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_by Beeks (Marte).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, ; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:19. A_8,059 (42,735).
