Rays 6, Diamondbacks 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Jones rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Walker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Vargas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Kelly c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|2
|11
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|B.Lowe rf-2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.311
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Diaz 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Heredia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Robertson 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|5
|2
|4
|Arizona
|000
|100
|002—3
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|100
|31x—6
|12
|0
LOB_Arizona 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Ahmed (10), Kelly (8), B.Lowe (8), Diaz (7), Zunino (6). HR_Flores (2), off Kolarek; Kelly (2), off Kolarek; B.Lowe (8), off Clarke. RBIs_Flores (12), Ahmed (17), Kelly (9), B.Lowe 2 (22), Choi (12), Zunino 2 (17). SB_Jones (1), Kiermaier 2 (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Escobar, Peralta, Flores, Vargas); Tampa Bay 4 (B.Lowe, Choi, Diaz, Adames). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Pham, Robertson. GIDP_Robertson.
DP_Arizona 1 (Vargas, Flores).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clarke, L, 0-1
|6
|7
|2
|2
|0
|2
|90
|2.00
|Hirano
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|29
|5.54
|Andriese
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|37
|4.79
|Chafin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.75
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|33
|2.50
|Beeks, W, 2-0
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|50
|2.48
|Roe, H, 7
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.48
|Castillo, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.08
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.00
|Kolarek
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 2-0, Chafin 2-0. HBP_Beeks (Marte).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Dan Lassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:19. A_8,059 (42,735).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.