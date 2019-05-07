Listen Live Sports

Rays 6, Diamondbacks 3

May 7, 2019 10:46 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Jones rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .275
Walker dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .296
Flores 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .265
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .254
Vargas 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Kelly c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .233
Totals 34 3 7 3 2 11
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
B.Lowe rf-2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .311
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Choi dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .256
Diaz 3b-1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .265
N.Lowe 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .300
Heredia rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Robertson 2b-3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .183
Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .235
Adames ss 3 1 2 0 1 1 .234
Zunino c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .227
Totals 35 6 12 5 2 4
Arizona 000 100 002—3 7 0
Tampa Bay 100 100 31x—6 12 0

LOB_Arizona 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Ahmed (10), Kelly (8), B.Lowe (8), Diaz (7), Zunino (6). HR_Flores (2), off Kolarek; Kelly (2), off Kolarek; B.Lowe (8), off Clarke. RBIs_Flores (12), Ahmed (17), Kelly (9), B.Lowe 2 (22), Choi (12), Zunino 2 (17). SB_Jones (1), Kiermaier 2 (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Escobar, Peralta, Flores, Vargas); Tampa Bay 4 (B.Lowe, Choi, Diaz, Adames). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Pham, Robertson. GIDP_Robertson.

DP_Arizona 1 (Vargas, Flores).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clarke, L, 0-1 6 7 2 2 0 2 90 2.00
Hirano 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 29 5.54
Andriese 1 1 1 1 2 1 37 4.79
Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.75
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 2 1 0 0 0 4 33 2.50
Beeks, W, 2-0 3 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 50 2.48
Roe, H, 7 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.48
Castillo, H, 8 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 2.08
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.00
Kolarek 1 2 2 2 0 1 21 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 2-0, Chafin 2-0. HBP_Beeks (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Dan Lassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:19. A_8,059 (42,735).

