Rays 6, Diamondbacks 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Jones rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .275 Walker dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .296 Flores 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .265 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .254 Vargas 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Kelly c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .233 Totals 34 3 7 3 2 11

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. B.Lowe rf-2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .311 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Choi dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .256 Diaz 3b-1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .265 N.Lowe 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .300 Heredia rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Robertson 2b-3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .183 Kiermaier cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .235 Adames ss 3 1 2 0 1 1 .234 Zunino c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .227 Totals 35 6 12 5 2 4

Arizona 000 100 002—3 7 0 Tampa Bay 100 100 31x—6 12 0

LOB_Arizona 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Ahmed (10), Kelly (8), B.Lowe (8), Diaz (7), Zunino (6). HR_Flores (2), off Kolarek; Kelly (2), off Kolarek; B.Lowe (8), off Clarke. RBIs_Flores (12), Ahmed (17), Kelly (9), B.Lowe 2 (22), Choi (12), Zunino 2 (17). SB_Jones (1), Kiermaier 2 (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Escobar, Peralta, Flores, Vargas); Tampa Bay 4 (B.Lowe, Choi, Diaz, Adames). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; Tampa Bay 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Pham, Robertson. GIDP_Robertson.

DP_Arizona 1 (Vargas, Flores).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clarke, L, 0-1 6 7 2 2 0 2 90 2.00 Hirano 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 29 5.54 Andriese 1 1 1 1 2 1 37 4.79 Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.75 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 2 1 0 0 0 4 33 2.50 Beeks, W, 2-0 3 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 50 2.48 Roe, H, 7 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.48 Castillo, H, 8 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 2.08 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.00 Kolarek 1 2 2 2 0 1 21 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 2-0, Chafin 2-0. HBP_Beeks (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Dan Lassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:19. A_8,059 (42,735).

