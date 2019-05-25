Listen Live Sports

Rays 6, Indians 2

May 25, 2019 10:08 pm
 
Tampa Bay Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows rf 5 0 1 0 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0
Pham lf 5 2 2 2 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0
Choi 1b 5 1 2 2 C.Sntna dh 4 1 2 1
Av.Grci dh 5 1 2 0 Bauers 1b 3 1 0 0
B.Lowe 2b 3 1 2 2 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0
Adames ss 3 0 1 0 Luplow rf 4 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0 L.Mrtin cf 4 0 2 1
d’Arnud c 4 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0
Rbrtson 3b 4 1 1 0 G.Allen lf 3 0 0 0
Totals 38 6 12 6 Totals 31 2 5 2
Tampa Bay 010 021 200—6
Cleveland 010 000 010—2

E_Lindor (1). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_B.Lowe (10), C.Santana (10). HR_Pham (8), Choi (4), B.Lowe (11), C.Santana (9). SB_Av.Garcia (5). S_Adames (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Morton W,5-0 6 3 1 1 2 10
Sadler 2 1 1 1 1 0
Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cleveland
Carrasco L,4-5 6 1-3 9 6 5 1 6
Smith 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 3
Otero 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Morton (Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:55. A_25,882 (35,225).

