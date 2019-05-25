Rays 6, Indians 2

Tampa Bay Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Meadows rf 5 0 1 0 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 Pham lf 5 2 2 2 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 5 1 2 2 C.Sntna dh 4 1 2 1 Av.Grci dh 5 1 2 0 Bauers 1b 3 1 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 3 1 2 2 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 Adames ss 3 0 1 0 Luplow rf 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0 L.Mrtin cf 4 0 2 1 d’Arnud c 4 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Rbrtson 3b 4 1 1 0 G.Allen lf 3 0 0 0 Totals 38 6 12 6 Totals 31 2 5 2

Tampa Bay 010 021 200—6 Cleveland 010 000 010—2

E_Lindor (1). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_B.Lowe (10), C.Santana (10). HR_Pham (8), Choi (4), B.Lowe (11), C.Santana (9). SB_Av.Garcia (5). S_Adames (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Morton W,5-0 6 3 1 1 2 10 Sadler 2 1 1 1 1 0 Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 2 Cleveland Carrasco L,4-5 6 1-3 9 6 5 1 6 Smith 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 3 Otero 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Morton (Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:55. A_25,882 (35,225).

