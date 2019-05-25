Rays 6, Indians 2

|Tampa Bay
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|C.Sntna dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Av.Grci dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Bauers 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Luplow rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|d’Arnud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rbrtson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|G.Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Tampa Bay
|010
|021
|200—6
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|010—2
E_Lindor (1). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_B.Lowe (10), C.Santana (10). HR_Pham (8), Choi (4), B.Lowe (11), C.Santana (9). SB_Av.Garcia (5). S_Adames (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Morton W,5-0
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|10
|Sadler
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Castillo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|Carrasco L,4-5
|6
|1-3
|9
|6
|5
|1
|6
|Smith
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Otero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Morton (Lindor).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:55. A_25,882 (35,225).
