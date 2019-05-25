Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 6, Indians 2

May 25, 2019 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .320
Pham lf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .290
Choi 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .264
Garcia dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .285
Lowe 2b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .287
Adames ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .236
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .094
Robertson 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .195
Totals 38 6 12 6 1 11
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Santana dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .287
Bauers 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .213
Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Luplow rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Martin cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .227
Perez c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .226
Allen lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .098
Totals 31 2 5 2 3 12
Tampa Bay 010 021 200—6 12 0
Cleveland 010 000 010—2 5 1

E_Lindor (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Lowe (10), Santana (10). HR_Choi (4), off Carrasco; Lowe (11), off Carrasco; Pham (8), off Carrasco; Santana (9), off Sadler. RBIs_Pham 2 (24), Choi 2 (16), Lowe 2 (30), Santana (29), Martin (13). SB_Garcia (5). S_Adames.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Meadows, d’Arnaud 3); Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Allen). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 6; Cleveland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Luplow, Bauers. GIDP_Pham.

Advertisement

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Kipnis, Bauers).

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, W, 5-0 6 3 1 1 2 10 106 2.54
Sadler 2 1 1 1 1 0 32 1.76
Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.39
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, L, 4-5 6 1-3 9 6 5 1 6 105 4.60
Smith 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 3 28 0.00
Otero 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.00

HBP_Morton (Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:55. A_25,882 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.