Rays 6, Indians 2

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .320 Pham lf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .290 Choi 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .264 Garcia dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .285 Lowe 2b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .287 Adames ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .236 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .094 Robertson 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .195 Totals 38 6 12 6 1 11

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Santana dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .287 Bauers 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .213 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Luplow rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Martin cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .227 Perez c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .226 Allen lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .098 Totals 31 2 5 2 3 12

Tampa Bay 010 021 200—6 12 0 Cleveland 010 000 010—2 5 1

E_Lindor (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Lowe (10), Santana (10). HR_Choi (4), off Carrasco; Lowe (11), off Carrasco; Pham (8), off Carrasco; Santana (9), off Sadler. RBIs_Pham 2 (24), Choi 2 (16), Lowe 2 (30), Santana (29), Martin (13). SB_Garcia (5). S_Adames.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Meadows, d’Arnaud 3); Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Allen). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 6; Cleveland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Luplow, Bauers. GIDP_Pham.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Kipnis, Bauers).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 5-0 6 3 1 1 2 10 106 2.54 Sadler 2 1 1 1 1 0 32 1.76 Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.39 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, L, 4-5 6 1-3 9 6 5 1 6 105 4.60 Smith 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 3 28 0.00 Otero 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.00

HBP_Morton (Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:55. A_25,882 (35,225).

