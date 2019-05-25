Rays 6, Indians 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Pham lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Choi 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.264
|Garcia dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.287
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.094
|Robertson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|1
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Santana dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.287
|Bauers 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Luplow rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Martin cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.226
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.098
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|3
|12
|Tampa Bay
|010
|021
|200—6
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|010—2
|5
|1
E_Lindor (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 6. 2B_Lowe (10), Santana (10). HR_Choi (4), off Carrasco; Lowe (11), off Carrasco; Pham (8), off Carrasco; Santana (9), off Sadler. RBIs_Pham 2 (24), Choi 2 (16), Lowe 2 (30), Santana (29), Martin (13). SB_Garcia (5). S_Adames.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Meadows, d’Arnaud 3); Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Allen). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 6; Cleveland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Luplow, Bauers. GIDP_Pham.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Kipnis, Bauers).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 5-0
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|10
|106
|2.54
|Sadler
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|32
|1.76
|Castillo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.39
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 4-5
|6
|1-3
|9
|6
|5
|1
|6
|105
|4.60
|Smith
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|0.00
|Otero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.00
HBP_Morton (Lindor).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:55. A_25,882 (35,225).
