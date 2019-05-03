Rays 7, Orioles 0

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.311
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.305
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.257
|N.Lowe dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Garcia rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.198
|Adames ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|6
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.331
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Wilkerson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|0
|10
|Tampa Bay
|100
|402
|000—7
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 4. 2B_B.Lowe (7), Pham (2). 3B_Kiermaier (4). HR_Zunino (3), off Straily. RBIs_Pham 2 (14), Choi (10), N.Lowe (1), Zunino 3 (15). SF_Choi, N.Lowe.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (B.Lowe, Diaz, Garcia 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 14; .
Runners moved up_Kiermaier. GIDP_Diaz, Kiermaier, Zunino, Davis.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Diaz, Choi); Baltimore 3 (Villar, Alberto, Davis), (Alberto, Davis), (Davis, Villar).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, W, 6-0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|92
|1.47
|Sadler
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily, L, 1-2
|4
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|3
|2
|85
|7.43
|Ramirez
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|73
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0. HBP_Ramirez (Garcia). PB_Severino (4).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_2:38. A_10,034 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.