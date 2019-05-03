Rays 7, Orioles 0

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. B.Lowe 2b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .311 Pham lf 4 0 3 2 1 0 .305 Choi 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .269 Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .257 N.Lowe dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .263 Garcia rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .269 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .260 Zunino c 4 1 1 3 0 0 .198 Adames ss 3 2 2 0 1 1 .228 Totals 34 7 12 7 6 7

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .331 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .299 Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Wilkerson cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Totals 31 0 5 0 0 10

Tampa Bay 100 402 000—7 12 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 5 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 4. 2B_B.Lowe (7), Pham (2). 3B_Kiermaier (4). HR_Zunino (3), off Straily. RBIs_Pham 2 (14), Choi (10), N.Lowe (1), Zunino 3 (15). SF_Choi, N.Lowe.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (B.Lowe, Diaz, Garcia 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 14; .

Runners moved up_Kiermaier. GIDP_Diaz, Kiermaier, Zunino, Davis.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Diaz, Choi); Baltimore 3 (Villar, Alberto, Davis), (Alberto, Davis), (Davis, Villar).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, W, 6-0 7 3 0 0 0 8 92 1.47 Sadler 2 2 0 0 0 2 22 0.00 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Straily, L, 1-2 4 1-3 9 5 5 3 2 85 7.43 Ramirez 4 2-3 3 2 2 3 5 73 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0. HBP_Ramirez (Garcia). PB_Severino (4).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:38. A_10,034 (45,971).

