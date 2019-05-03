Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 7, Orioles 0

May 3, 2019 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
B.Lowe 2b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .311
Pham lf 4 0 3 2 1 0 .305
Choi 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .269
Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .257
N.Lowe dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .263
Garcia rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .269
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .260
Zunino c 4 1 1 3 0 0 .198
Adames ss 3 2 2 0 1 1 .228
Totals 34 7 12 7 6 7
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .331
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .299
Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .171
Wilkerson cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Totals 31 0 5 0 0 10
Tampa Bay 100 402 000—7 12 0
Baltimore 000 000 000—0 5 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 4. 2B_B.Lowe (7), Pham (2). 3B_Kiermaier (4). HR_Zunino (3), off Straily. RBIs_Pham 2 (14), Choi (10), N.Lowe (1), Zunino 3 (15). SF_Choi, N.Lowe.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (B.Lowe, Diaz, Garcia 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 14; .

Runners moved up_Kiermaier. GIDP_Diaz, Kiermaier, Zunino, Davis.

Advertisement

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Diaz, Choi); Baltimore 3 (Villar, Alberto, Davis), (Alberto, Davis), (Davis, Villar).

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow, W, 6-0 7 3 0 0 0 8 92 1.47
Sadler 2 2 0 0 0 2 22 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily, L, 1-2 4 1-3 9 5 5 3 2 85 7.43
Ramirez 4 2-3 3 2 2 3 5 73 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0. HBP_Ramirez (Garcia). PB_Severino (4).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:38. A_10,034 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.