Rays 7, Orioles 0

|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lowe dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|S.Wlkrs cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Sverino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|402
|000—7
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 4. 2B_B.Lowe (7), Pham (2). 3B_Kiermaier (4). HR_Zunino (3). SF_Choi (2), N.Lowe (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow W,6-0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Sadler
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|Straily L,1-2
|4
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Ramirez
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
HBP_by Ramirez (Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_2:38. A_10,034 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.