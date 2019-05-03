Rays 7, Orioles 0

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Lowe 2b 4 2 2 0 Villar ss 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 4 0 3 2 Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 1 Smth Jr lf 4 0 2 0 Y.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0 N.Lowe dh 4 1 1 1 R.Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 Av.Grci rf 4 1 2 0 Alberto 2b 3 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 1 1 3 S.Wlkrs cf 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 3 2 2 0 Sverino c 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 7 12 7 Totals 31 0 5 0

Tampa Bay 100 402 000—7 Baltimore 000 000 000—0

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 4. 2B_B.Lowe (7), Pham (2). 3B_Kiermaier (4). HR_Zunino (3). SF_Choi (2), N.Lowe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Glasnow W,6-0 7 3 0 0 0 8 Sadler 2 2 0 0 0 2 Baltimore Straily L,1-2 4 1-3 9 5 5 3 2 Ramirez 4 2-3 3 2 2 3 5

HBP_by Ramirez (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:38. A_10,034 (45,971).

