Sports News
 
Rays 7, Yankees 2

May 11, 2019 9:19 pm
 
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 2b 4 1 1 1 Y.Diaz 3b 5 2 2 4
Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr 2b 3 0 1 0
G.Sanch c 3 0 0 0 Av.Grci rf 4 2 2 1
Torres ss 4 1 2 0 d’Arnud c 3 0 0 0
C.Frzer rf 3 0 1 1 Meadows dh 4 1 1 0
Andujar dh 3 0 0 0 Heredia cf 3 1 1 0
Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 3 0 1 1
Tuchman lf 2 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 1 2 1
Totals 29 2 5 2 Totals 33 7 10 7
New York 000 011 000—2
Tampa Bay 011 002 03x—7

E_G.Sanchez (7). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_New York 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Torres (10), C.Frazier (4), Heredia (3). HR_LeMahieu (2), Y.Diaz 2 (9), Av.Garcia (6). SB_Av.Garcia (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Sabathia 5 3 2 2 4 2
Holder L,2-1 1 3 2 2 1 1
Cortes Jr. 2 4 3 3 0 3
Tampa Bay
Stanek 2 1 0 0 0 1
Chirinos W,5-1 4 4 2 2 1 2
Castillo H,9 2 0 0 0 0 1
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Chirinos (Voit), by Chirinos (Sanchez).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:54. A_25,025 (25,025).

