Rays 7, Yankees 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.328
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Sanchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Frazier rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Andujar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Tauchman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|1
|6
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Diaz 3b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.267
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Robertson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Garcia rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.074
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.354
|Heredia cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|5
|6
|New York
|000
|011
|000—2
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|011
|002
|03x—7
|10
|0
E_Sanchez (7). LOB_New York 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Torres (10), Frazier (4), Heredia (3). HR_LeMahieu (2), off Chirinos; Garcia (6), off Sabathia; Diaz (8), off Sabathia; Diaz (9), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_LeMahieu (20), Frazier (18), Diaz 4 (22), Garcia (14), Adames (7), Choi (14). SB_Garcia (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (LeMahieu); Tampa Bay 4 (Diaz, d’Arnaud, Choi 2). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Garcia. GIDP_Gardner, Tauchman, Garcia.
DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit); Tampa Bay 2 (Robertson, Adames, Choi), (Adames, Choi).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia
|5
|3
|2
|2
|4
|2
|76
|3.26
|Holder, L, 2-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|4.50
|Cortes Jr.
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|49
|13.50
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.25
|Chirinos, W, 5-1
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|63
|3.61
|Castillo, H, 9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.71
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.12
HBP_Chirinos 2 (Voit,Sanchez).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:54. A_25,025 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.