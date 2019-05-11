Rays 7, Yankees 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .328 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .199 Sanchez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Torres ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .286 Frazier rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .297 Andujar dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .349 Tauchman lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Totals 29 2 5 2 1 6

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Diaz 3b 5 2 2 4 0 0 .267 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .284 Robertson 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .188 Garcia rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .283 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .074 Meadows dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .354 Heredia cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .231 Adames ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .237 Choi 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .263 Totals 33 7 10 7 5 6

New York 000 011 000—2 5 1 Tampa Bay 011 002 03x—7 10 0

E_Sanchez (7). LOB_New York 3, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Torres (10), Frazier (4), Heredia (3). HR_LeMahieu (2), off Chirinos; Garcia (6), off Sabathia; Diaz (8), off Sabathia; Diaz (9), off Cortes Jr.. RBIs_LeMahieu (20), Frazier (18), Diaz 4 (22), Garcia (14), Adames (7), Choi (14). SB_Garcia (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (LeMahieu); Tampa Bay 4 (Diaz, d’Arnaud, Choi 2). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Garcia. GIDP_Gardner, Tauchman, Garcia.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit); Tampa Bay 2 (Robertson, Adames, Choi), (Adames, Choi).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia 5 3 2 2 4 2 76 3.26 Holder, L, 2-1 1 3 2 2 1 1 22 4.50 Cortes Jr. 2 4 3 3 0 3 49 13.50 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 2 1 0 0 0 1 26 2.25 Chirinos, W, 5-1 4 4 2 2 1 2 63 3.61 Castillo, H, 9 2 0 0 0 0 1 21 1.71 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.12

HBP_Chirinos 2 (Voit,Sanchez).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:54. A_25,025 (25,025).

