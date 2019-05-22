Listen Live Sports

Rays 8, Dodgers 1

May 22, 2019 10:15 pm
 
Los Angeles Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 3 0 0 0 Av.Grci dh 5 1 1 3
Muncy 1b 4 1 2 1 Pham lf 3 2 1 1
J.Trner 3b 3 0 1 0 Vlzquez ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Bllnger rf 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 2 0
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Ru.Mrtn c 4 0 1 0 Dan.Rbr 3b 2 1 0 0
Verdugo cf 3 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 1 1 3
Beaty dh 4 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 2 0 0 0
K.Hrnan 2b 3 0 1 0 Meadows ph 1 1 0 0
Kratz c 0 0 0 0
Heredia rf 4 1 3 0
B.Lowe 2b 4 1 2 1
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 33 8 10 8
Los Angeles 000 001 000—1
Tampa Bay 000 100 70x—8

E_Seager (4). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 6. HR_Muncy (10), Av.Garcia (8), Pham (6), Kiermaier (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Hill 6 5 1 1 2 7
Floro L,1-1 0 3 4 4 0 0
Ferguson 1 1 3 3 1 2
Stripling 1 1 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Stanek 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Chirinos 3 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pagan W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Sadler 2 0 0 0 2 1

Floro pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Kolarek (Seager), by Floro (Meadows), by Ferguson (Robertson).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:51. A_12,826 (25,025).

