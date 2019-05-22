Rays 8, Dodgers 1

Los Angeles Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson lf 3 0 0 0 Av.Grci dh 5 1 1 3 Muncy 1b 4 1 2 1 Pham lf 3 2 1 1 J.Trner 3b 3 0 1 0 Vlzquez ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 2 0 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Ru.Mrtn c 4 0 1 0 Dan.Rbr 3b 2 1 0 0 Verdugo cf 3 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 1 1 3 Beaty dh 4 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 2 0 0 0 K.Hrnan 2b 3 0 1 0 Meadows ph 1 1 0 0 Kratz c 0 0 0 0 Heredia rf 4 1 3 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 1 2 1 Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 33 8 10 8

Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 Tampa Bay 000 100 70x—8

E_Seager (4). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 6. HR_Muncy (10), Av.Garcia (8), Pham (6), Kiermaier (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Hill 6 5 1 1 2 7 Floro L,1-1 0 3 4 4 0 0 Ferguson 1 1 3 3 1 2 Stripling 1 1 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay Stanek 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Chirinos 3 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pagan W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Sadler 2 0 0 0 2 1

Floro pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Kolarek (Seager), by Floro (Meadows), by Ferguson (Robertson).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:51. A_12,826 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.