Rays 8, Dodgers 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .227 Muncy 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .269 Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .282 Bellinger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .394 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Martin c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Verdugo cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .311 Beaty dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Totals 31 1 5 1 3 6

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia dh 5 1 1 3 0 1 .283 Pham lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .279 b-Velazquez ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Choi 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .264 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Robertson 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .192 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .234 d’Arnaud c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .067 a-Meadows ph 1 1 0 0 0 1 .336 Kratz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .108 Heredia rf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .280 Lowe 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .288 Totals 33 8 10 8 3 9

Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 5 1 Tampa Bay 000 100 70x—8 10 0

a-hit by pitch for d’Arnaud in the 7th. b-flied out for Pham in the 8th.

E_Seager (4). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 6. HR_Muncy (10), off Chirinos; Pham (6), off Hill; Garcia (8), off Floro; Kiermaier (4), off Ferguson. RBIs_Muncy (30), Garcia 3 (20), Pham (20), Kiermaier 3 (17), Lowe (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Beaty); Tampa Bay 2 (Kiermaier, d’Arnaud). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 3 for 5.

Advertisement

GIDP_Garcia 2.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Hernandez, Muncy), (Seager, Hernandez, Muncy).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill 6 5 1 1 2 7 90 2.67 Floro, L, 1-1 0 3 4 4 0 0 11 2.21 Ferguson 1 1 3 3 1 2 29 4.60 Stripling 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.05 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stanek 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 3.46 Chirinos 3 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 49 3.20 Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.24 Pagan, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.56 Sadler 2 0 0 0 2 1 36 1.35

Floro pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0, Pagan 2-0. HBP_Kolarek (Seager), Floro (Meadows), Ferguson (Robertson).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:51. A_12,826 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.