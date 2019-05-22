Listen Live Sports

Rays 8, Dodgers 1

May 22, 2019 10:15 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .227
Muncy 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .269
Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .282
Bellinger rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .394
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Martin c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Verdugo cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .311
Beaty dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Hernandez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Totals 31 1 5 1 3 6
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia dh 5 1 1 3 0 1 .283
Pham lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .279
b-Velazquez ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Choi 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .264
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Robertson 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .192
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .234
d’Arnaud c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .067
a-Meadows ph 1 1 0 0 0 1 .336
Kratz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .108
Heredia rf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .280
Lowe 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .288
Totals 33 8 10 8 3 9
Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 5 1
Tampa Bay 000 100 70x—8 10 0

a-hit by pitch for d’Arnaud in the 7th. b-flied out for Pham in the 8th.

E_Seager (4). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 6. HR_Muncy (10), off Chirinos; Pham (6), off Hill; Garcia (8), off Floro; Kiermaier (4), off Ferguson. RBIs_Muncy (30), Garcia 3 (20), Pham (20), Kiermaier 3 (17), Lowe (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Beaty); Tampa Bay 2 (Kiermaier, d’Arnaud). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 3 for 5.

GIDP_Garcia 2.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Hernandez, Muncy), (Seager, Hernandez, Muncy).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 6 5 1 1 2 7 90 2.67
Floro, L, 1-1 0 3 4 4 0 0 11 2.21
Ferguson 1 1 3 3 1 2 29 4.60
Stripling 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.05
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stanek 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 3.46
Chirinos 3 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 49 3.20
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.24
Pagan, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.56
Sadler 2 0 0 0 2 1 36 1.35

Floro pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0, Pagan 2-0. HBP_Kolarek (Seager), Floro (Meadows), Ferguson (Robertson).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:51. A_12,826 (25,025).

