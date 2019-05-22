Rays 8, Dodgers 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Bellinger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.394
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Martin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Verdugo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.311
|Beaty dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.283
|Pham lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.279
|b-Velazquez ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Robertson 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.234
|d’Arnaud c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|a-Meadows ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.336
|Kratz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.108
|Heredia rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|3
|9
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|70x—8
|10
|0
a-hit by pitch for d’Arnaud in the 7th. b-flied out for Pham in the 8th.
E_Seager (4). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 6. HR_Muncy (10), off Chirinos; Pham (6), off Hill; Garcia (8), off Floro; Kiermaier (4), off Ferguson. RBIs_Muncy (30), Garcia 3 (20), Pham (20), Kiermaier 3 (17), Lowe (28).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Beaty); Tampa Bay 2 (Kiermaier, d’Arnaud). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 3 for 5.
GIDP_Garcia 2.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Hernandez, Muncy), (Seager, Hernandez, Muncy).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|90
|2.67
|Floro, L, 1-1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|2.21
|Ferguson
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|2
|29
|4.60
|Stripling
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.05
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stanek
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.46
|Chirinos
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|49
|3.20
|Kolarek
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.24
|Pagan, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.56
|Sadler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|36
|1.35
Floro pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0, Pagan 2-0. HBP_Kolarek (Seager), Floro (Meadows), Ferguson (Robertson).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:51. A_12,826 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.