Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays get catcher Travis d’Arnaud from Dodgers for $100,000

May 10, 2019 8:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired catcher Travis d’Arnaud from the Los Angeles Dodgers for $100,000.

D’Arnaud was traded Friday, a week after the Dodgers signed him following his release by the New York Mets. The 30-year-old d’Arnaud was 0 for 1 in one game for the Dodgers after going 2 for 23 in 10 games for the Mets.

The deal was announced several hours after the AL East-leading Rays put starting catcher Mike Zunino on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quadriceps.

Zunino could miss four to five weeks. He joined backup catcher Michael Perez on the IL — Perez will be sidelined another two to three weeks because of a strained right oblique.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay started rookie Nick Ciuffo at catcher in the series opener against the New York Yankees.

The Rays this week purchased from Triple-A Durham the contract of catcher Anthony Bemboom, who at 29 would become the oldest position player to make his major league debut with Tampa Bay if he appears in a game.

D’Arnaud was released by the Mets on May 3 and signed two days later by the Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.