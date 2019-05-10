Rays starter Tyler Glasnow leaves with forearm tightness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow has been pulled from a game against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning with right forearm tightness.

The Rays announced the diagnosis Friday and say Glasnow will undergo further examination Saturday.

Glasnow, who entered Friday tied for the most wins in the majors with six, signaled toward the dugout for a trainer after striking out Gleyber Torres with two runners on for the first out.

The 6-foot-8 right-hander also briefly favored his right leg after running off the mound toward first base on Torres’ RBI single in the first inning.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.