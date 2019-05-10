Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow leaves with forearm tightness

May 10, 2019 9:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow has been pulled from a game against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning with right forearm tightness.

The Rays announced the diagnosis Friday and say Glasnow will undergo further examination Saturday.

Glasnow, who entered Friday tied for the most wins in the majors with six, signaled toward the dugout for a trainer after striking out Gleyber Torres with two runners on for the first out.

The 6-foot-8 right-hander also briefly favored his right leg after running off the mound toward first base on Torres’ RBI single in the first inning.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.