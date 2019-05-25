Red Bulls-FC Cincinnati, Sums

|New York
|0
|2—2
|FC Cincinnati
|0
|0—0
First half_None.
Second half_1, New York, Kaku, 1, 78th minute; 2, New York, Fernandez, 1 (White), 90th.
Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; FC Cincinnati, Spencer Richey, Jimmy Hague.
Yellow Cards_New York, Murillo, 39th. FC Cincinnati, Waston, 58th.
Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga; Cory Richardson; Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.
A_28,290.
___
New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker, Amro Tarek; Cristian Casseres Jr (Kaku, 59th), Sean Davis, Alex Muyl, Marc Rzatkowski; Tom Barlow (Brian White, 58th), Andreas Ivan (Omir Fernandez, 79th).
FC Cincinnati_Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne, Justin Hoyte, Alvas Powell, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya, Roland Lamah, Emmanuel Ledesma (Kekuta Manneh, 81st), Caleb Stanko, Victor Ulloa (Nazmi Albadawi, 81st); Fanendo Adi.
