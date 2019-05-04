Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 15, White Sox 2

May 4, 2019 10:58 pm
 
Boston Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bnntndi cf 5 1 3 1 L.Grcia cf 3 1 2 0
Betts rf 5 1 1 2 Engel cf 1 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 4 2 1 1 Ti.Andr ss 2 0 0 0
Leon ph-c 1 0 1 0 Y.Sanch 2b 1 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 5 2 1 2 J.Abreu 1b 4 1 2 2
Vlazqez p 0 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0
Chavis 1b 6 3 4 3 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 5 2 2 1 J.Rndon 2b-ss 4 0 0 0
Pearce lf 6 2 2 2 Y.Alnso dh 3 0 0 0
E.Nunez 2b-ss 6 1 1 2 Cordell rf 3 0 1 0
C.Vazqz c-2b 5 1 4 0 Dlmnico lf 3 0 1 0
Totals 48 15 20 14 Totals 32 2 7 2
Boston 009 510 000—15
Chicago 100 000 010— 2

E_J.Abreu 2 (2), J.Rondon (4). DP_Boston 2, Chicago 2. LOB_Boston 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Benintendi (8), Betts (9), Martinez (8), Chavis (2), Devers (9). HR_Bogaerts (5), Chavis 2 (6), E.Nunez (1), J.Abreu (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodriguez W,3-2 6 6 1 1 2 6
Thornburg 2 1 1 1 0 4
Velazquez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Chicago
Banuelos L,2-1 2 2-3 10 9 9 0 3
Fulmer 1-3 2 5 3 3 0
Osich 2 3 1 1 0 1
Ruiz 2 3 0 0 1 2
Marshall 1 2 0 0 0 1
Herrera 1 0 0 0 1 1

Fulmer pitched to 6 batters in the 4th

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Ben May; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:34. A_30,068 (40,615).

