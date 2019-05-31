Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 1B Steve Pearce exits game vs Yanks with back spasms

May 31, 2019 8:30 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Steve Pearce has been removed from Boston’s game against the New York Yankees because of back spasms.

Pearce fouled out against J.A. Happ in the second inning Friday night and was replaced on defense by Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis in the bottom half. The team says Pearce is day to day.

Pearce, the World Series MVP last year, began the night batting only .182 with one home run and nine RBIs. A major nemesis to the Yankees the past few years, he has six homers off Happ — his most against any pitcher and the most the left-hander has allowed to any hitter.

