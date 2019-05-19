Listen Live Sports

Red Sox 4, Astros 3

May 19, 2019
 
Houston Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 3 0 0 0 Chavis 2b 4 1 2 1
Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 3 3 0
Bregman 3b 1 1 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 2 2
Brntley dh 4 0 0 0 Mrtinez lf 4 0 0 1
Correa ss 4 1 1 2 C.Vazqz c 4 0 2 0
Gurriel 2b 3 1 1 0 Pearce 1b 3 0 1 0
White 1b 4 0 0 0 Mreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0
R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0
Reddick lf-rf 2 0 2 0 E.Nunez dh 3 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 3 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 29 3 4 2 Totals 34 4 11 4
Houston 012 000 000—3
Boston 100 020 10x—4

E_Bregman (4). DP_Houston 1, Boston 2. LOB_Houston 7, Boston 6. 2B_Gurriel (12), Reddick 2 (8), Betts (12), Bogaerts (13). HR_Correa (11), Chavis (8). SB_Reddick (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Miley 5 7 3 2 0 2
Valdez L,1-2 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
Rondon 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Boston
Sale 5 1-3 4 3 3 5 10
Walden W,6-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Barnes H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Workman S,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by Sale (Marisnick). WP_Miley, Sale.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:02. A_35,796 (37,731).

